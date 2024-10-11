Edun: Direct Purchase Mechanism Allows Marketers to Negotiate Commercial Terms with Refineries

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has explained that the direct purchase mechanism allows marketers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to negotiate commercial terms directly with the refineries, thereby fostering a more competitive market environment and enabling a smoother supply chain.

The direct purchase structure was put in place as against the initial arrangement where the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was sole offtaker.

In a statement, Friday, Edun, who is the Chairman of the Implementation Committee on Domestic Sales of Crude Oil in Local Currency, said his committee held its second review meeting on Wednesday, October 10, 2024.

Giving what he described as key update, the minister stated that the “New Direct Purchase Model,” is the most significant change under the new regime which now allows petroleum product marketers to purchase premium motor spirit (PMS) directly from local refineries.

This, he said, marked a departure from the previous arrangement where the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) served as the sole purchaser and distributor of PMS from the refineries.

“This direct purchasing mechanism allows marketers to negotiate commercial terms directly with the refineries, fostering a more competitive market environment and enabling a smoother supply chain for petroleum products.

“With the commencement of local PMS production, the market is better equipped to support these direct transactions,” he said.

The statement of read:

