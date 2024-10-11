  • Friday, 11th October, 2024

Edun: Direct Purchase Mechanism Allows Marketers to Negotiate Commercial Terms with Refineries

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has explained that the direct purchase mechanism allows marketers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to negotiate commercial terms directly with the refineries, thereby fostering a more competitive market environment and enabling a smoother supply chain.

The direct purchase structure was put in place as against the initial arrangement where the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was sole offtaker.

In a statement, Friday, Edun, who is the Chairman of the Implementation Committee on Domestic Sales of Crude Oil in Local Currency, said his committee held its second review meeting on Wednesday, October 10, 2024.

Giving what he described as key update, the minister stated that the “New Direct Purchase Model,” is the most significant change under the new regime which now allows petroleum product marketers to purchase premium motor spirit (PMS) directly from local refineries.

This, he said, marked a departure from the previous arrangement where the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) served as the sole purchaser and distributor of PMS from the refineries.

“This direct purchasing mechanism allows marketers to negotiate commercial terms directly with the refineries, fostering a more competitive market environment and enabling a smoother supply chain for petroleum products.

“With the commencement of local PMS production, the market is better equipped to support these direct transactions,” he said.

The statement of read:
“Following the directive of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the implementation of the new Naira-based sales mechanism, the Implementation Committee on the Sales of Crude Oil and Refined Products in Naira, chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun. held its second review meeting on Wednesday October 10, 2024.

“The meeting focused on assessing the transition towards a deregulated market structure for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and addressing the change in the purchasing model for petroleum product marketers.

“The most significant change under the new regime is that petroleum
product marketers can now purchase PMS directly from local refineries. This marks a departure from the previous arrangement where the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) served as the sole purchaser and distributor of PMS from the refineries.

“This direct purchasing mechanism allows marketers to negotiate commercial terms directly with the
refineries, fostering a more competitive market environment and enabling a smoother supply chain for petroleum products.

“With the commencement of local PMS production, the market is better
equipped to support these direct transactions. This transition is expected to enhance efficiency in product availability and stabilize market conditions for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The Committee recognises that there are questions and discussions regarding this change in the market structure. We are committed to providing clarity on this development and will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition process.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.