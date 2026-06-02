Labour Party Picks Female Guber Running Mate in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Labour Party (LP) in Benue State has unveiled Mrs. Juliana Obetta as the deputy governor candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The party had earlier nominated Mr. Mathias Byuan, who emerged by affirmation last Saturday as the governorship candidate, and the deputy governor, who were presented yesterday at the state party secretariat in Makurdi by the federal lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency, Mr. Peter Agbese.

Byuan, who spoke to journalists shortly after his presentation, said the Benue people have informed him to take over from Governor Hyacinth Alia and govern the state.

He appealed to the Benue people to come out en masse on the election day and give the Labour Party their support, pledging that when elected, he would move Benue from a civil service state to a viable industrial state.

Byuan stated that President Bola Tinubu has given so much money to Benue State, and there is nothing to show for it.

According to him, “I want to be a community governor, not the one that would take our money to Abuja. We would spend the money here so that the young people would have jobs.

“We would ensure that 60 percent of our schools in Benue offer free education for our students to reduce the pressure on parents who have been going to sell one goat or tubers of yam before they can pay school fees.”

Byuan added: “I have consulted widely with our party people, and we have decided to pick a deputy governor who would be acceptable to the people. We have chosen a woman, Juliana Obeta, a rural politician, to ensure that women have their fair share and a voice in the state.”

Also speaking, Juliana Obetta said she accepted the nomination wholeheartedly, describing the development as a position for Benue women.

Obetta was the first female elected chairman of Okpokwu LG Council from 2012 to 2014, three times campaign director of women for the state, member of the presidential campaign council for President Goodluck Jonathan, among others.

She said: “I accept this nomination wholeheartedly, and I want to say to the Benue women, this nomination is for you. I know how women come out to vote. Women constitute more than 80 percent of the voting capacity in the states.

“But most times when we finish the election, and the men are sworn into office, the women are being sidelined. This is the first time in Benue State that a political party is recognising the women’s folk. This, I accept wholeheartedly, and I want to tell the women that I’m going to be a voice for them.”

She pledged to work with the incoming First Lady of the state, Mrs. Mathias Byuan, to ensure that women have a voice in the government, to ensure that the 35 percent that women so much yearn for will be achieved.

Also, the state Chairman of Labour Party, William Okefe, hailed the National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, for their support for the election of the party candidates of Benue State, saying that with Byuan as governor, Benue State will turn around.