Buhari, Yari Condole Ex-EFCC Boss, Bawa, over Mother’s Demise

Onuminya Innocent





Former president Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, have condoled former chairman of Economic and financial Crime Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, over the death of his mother.

Spokesperson for the family, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya Bawa, said Buhari had called the ex-EFCC boss from London to sympathise with him and the family.

Senator AbdulAziz Yari, Senator Adamu Aliero, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni while on a separate condolence visits to the family prayed Allah (SWA) to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Aljannatul-firdausi in the hereafter.

Yari described the deceased as a very distinguished and respected mother who left the world when her prayers, advice, other treatment and intervention were needed from her to the family and the rest.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Abdulrasheed’s uncle, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya Bawa, a former General Manager Group Administration Services, (NNPC) Abuja, thanked Nigerians for standing with the family at the trying period.

He specifically thanked Buhari, Governor Nasir Idris, Yari, governors and other notable Nigerians that called or paid the family condolence visits in Jega. Mother of the former EFCC boss, Hajiya Hadiza Lami Bawa, died recently at Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, after a brief illness.