Nigeria Moves to Strengthen Climate Accountability with New Transparency Committee

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated a Project Steering Committee (PSC) to drive the implementation of the Global Environment Facility-backed Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT), in a move aimed at improving Nigeria’s climate data systems and environmental accountability.

The initiative, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Environment, is designed to enhance the country’s ability to track, report and verify climate actions, particularly in line with its obligations under the Paris Agreement.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the Director of Forestry at the ministry, Halima Bawa-Bwari, described the committee as a strategic mechanism to strengthen coordination and oversight of the project. Represented by Deputy Director, Aiwuyo Christopher, she noted that the PSC would provide policy direction, ensure institutional alignment and address implementation challenges.

According to her, the CBIT programme, established under the Global Environment Facility following decisions reached at COP21 in Paris—supports countries in meeting enhanced transparency requirements under the Paris Agreement.

For Nigeria, she said, the project is critical to improving the generation, management and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions data across major sectors of the economy.

She explained that the initiative would reinforce institutional frameworks for data management, build technical capacity among stakeholders and support the development of a digital platform to promote transparent and accessible climate data.

Bawa-Bwari stressed that the success of the project would significantly improve Nigeria’s ability to meet its international reporting obligations with greater accuracy, consistency and credibility.

She also underscored the importance of collaboration, noting that effective implementation would depend on strong cooperation across sectors such as Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU), Energy, Transport, Industrial Processes and Product Use (IPPU), and Waste.

“The role of the committee is central to ensuring that the project achieves its objectives and contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s climate commitments,” she said, urging members to demonstrate commitment and provide strategic leadership.

Also speaking, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the ministry and GEF Operational Focal Point for Nigeria, Babagana Bukar, said the committee would play a key role in guiding implementation, resolving bottlenecks and aligning the project with national priorities, including the Energy Transition Plan and Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

He emphasised that transparency remains fundamental to credible climate action, describing it as the backbone of effective environmental governance rather than a mere procedural requirement.

In his remarks, the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Hussein Gadain, represented by Adesoji Adeyemi, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting countries in meeting transparency requirements through improved data systems and stronger partnerships.

He noted that the CBIT initiative is specifically designed to help countries enhance their capacity to monitor emissions and track climate actions across key sectors.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), Joseph Onoja, highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable outcomes. He said the partnership reflects a shared commitment among stakeholders to ensure effective implementation and measurable impact.

Onoja stressed the need for coordinated efforts to avoid duplication and promote synergy, noting that unified approaches would deliver more sustainable and impactful results.

Also contributing, a representative of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Ann Umas, said the initiative is aimed at building a strong, data-driven foundation for climate governance, enabling informed decision-making and long-term sustainability.

The inauguration event was organised by the Department of Forestry of the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with FAO and the Nigeria Conservation Foundation.

With the establishment of the steering committee, Nigeria is taking a significant step toward strengthening its climate transparency framework, improving data integrity and positioning itself for greater credibility in the global climate space.