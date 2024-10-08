Fubara, Obaseki, AbdulRazaq, Others Visit, Condole with Umo over Wife’s Demise

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, alongside other governors, on Monday, visited the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Eno Umo, to condole with him over the death of his wife.

On the condolence visit were Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who is also Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Others were, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Deputy Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Governor Oborevwori of Delta State; and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

In his speech, Governor AbdulRazaq said the news of the death of wife of Governor Eno of 38 years, Mrs. Patience (Oluwakemi) Umo Eno, felt so sad.

He said because of the inevitability of death as decreed by God, Governor Eno will have to accept it in good faith as he bears the loss.

Governor AbdulRazaq also charged him to find strength and courage required for him to carry on with the duties of governance because the people of Akwa Ibom State were looking up to him to provide effective services as their governor.

Also speaking, Governor Godwin Obaseki recalled the close encounter they had with the late wife of Governor Eno during the political campaigns and her energetic posture and contributions.

He said: “Because of your faith, we know you will be strong and take this home call in good faith. We know it is difficult, and very disturbing but be always reminded of the love you shared with her when she was here, the value she represented and the worth she stood for. You should take consolation in those and pray that God will rest her in peace.”

In his response, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State said the mourning will last a lifetime because nothing can replace her as his best friend, faithful tender of the home and their concerns.

Governor Eno also thanked his visitors and all Nigerians for their calls, prayers and words of encouragement they had shared with him.