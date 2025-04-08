NDDC Weighs Return  in 2027 as Curtain Falls on Niger Delta Sports Festival 

Bassey Okon in Uyo

After six days of sporting contests, the curtain was partially drawn on the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) with finals in football, athletics and wrestling.

For the close to 3000 athletes who made it to Uyo with their respective states, it’s possibly an experience they will live with even if they drop out of sports as a career in the future.

This was succinctly captured by Chairman of the NDSF Main Organising Committee (MOC), Alabo Boma Iyaye, when he addressed the media shortly after rounding up meeting of the organising body.

“This festival has provided opportunity for bonding among youths of our region, memories that they will carry all their lives. We are happy at NDDC to have made this platform available,” Iyaye remarked.

As is won’t to be on the eve of big events, all categories of participants are heard in clusters sharing experiences, laughing and backslapping.

For a festival that took off with all the trappings of a carnival on the opening night, the closing is not expected to be less of a spectacle.

Dunamis Icon Limited, the festival project managers are expectedly retaining the services of Smile Global Entertainment, producers of the opening ceremony for an encore

Brown Chinedu Wilfred, the Abia State born all-white dresser was all over the Uyo Township Stadium venue of the event, coordinating his team as they mounted exotic lights and high quality speakers.

“We are setting up differently from what we did on opening day but this time, it’s going to blow minds”, Wilfred boasted

Itiako Ikpokpo, the Lead Consultant told Journalists that the Festival objectives have been met but added, “We will surely put up a good show befitting all that was accomplished in attention to details we brought to organise this event.

However, the real accomplishment will be achieved when we are able to groom discovered athletes to be on the podium in years ahead”.

Earlier, Iyaye had announced the decision of the MOC to recommend that the Festival be a biannual event.

“We have received commendations from all over the country and the MOC reached a decision today to recommend to the NDDC Board that this festival should hold every two years”, said Iyaye who is also the Executive Director Finance and Administration at the NDDC.

Present at the briefing and on hand to watch the final races was the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Chinedu Ebie.

David Akhalu anchored the Edo State 4×400 meters quartet to clinch the gold medal in the very last event that drew the curtains on the festival. That win, coming after Delta State girls took the gold in the 4×400 relay seem to have pushed Bayelsa State off the pinnacle of the medals table.