Eno: No Dispute Between Akwa Ibom, Cross River on 76 Oil Wells

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Akwa Ibom State Government has emphasised that it has no dispute with Cross River State over the ownership of the 76 oil wells in the State.

Akwa lbom State Governor, Umo Eno, said this at the weekend, during the monthly prayer meeting held at the Government House Chapel, Uyo.

Eno stressed that the Supreme Court had twice ruled in favor of Akwa Ibom State, declaring Cross River a non-littoral State.

He urged citizens of the State not to engage in a matter that had been legally settled.

Eno also harped on the importance of respecting and honouring past and present leaders of the State for their contributions to the State’s development.

He condemned external influences attempting to discredit Akwa Ibom leaders without factual evidence.

“It is difficult to understand how individuals who are not from Akwa Ibom seek to run down our leaders on baseless allegations.

“As Governor, I can confidently say that I have seen no evidence supporting such false accusations against our past leaders,” he added.

The Governor encouraged citizens to continue praying for the State, the President, and the nation, emphasising the need for divine guidance in governance.

He also urged contractors and business owners to take advantage of the newly launched state procurement portal, which provides transparent access to government contracts.

Ene announced that over 400 jobs are currently available through the portal and encouraged qualified individuals to register.

“We have several projects, including the construction of the Aviation Village, Commissioners’ Quarters, Legislators’ Quarters, and Judges’ Quarters.

“We will not award multiple projects to one person. These contracts will be given to qualified Akwa Ibom people who are duly registered on the portal.”

Eno stressed his commitment to fairness in contract awards, maintaining that opportunities should be based on merit rather than personal connections.

“We must build a state where people can bid for and secure government jobs without knowing anyone in power,” he stated.

He also discouraged idleness, urging citizens to embrace hard work and self-sufficiency.

“Do not sit at home while others are working and expect us to bring you money. When you work, you will be paid for your efforts and earn your profits.”

Commending the successful organisation of the Town Hall/Town Square meeting at the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency and the seamless execution of the Equipment Support Scheme program at Uyo Township Stadium, the Governor said both events were conducted without incidents or disruptions.

He announced that the next Town Square Meeting would be held in Oron Federal Constituency, with the date to be communicated soon.