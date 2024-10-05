Umo Eno Hails Tinubu, Nigerians for Their Support Over Wife’s Death

*First lady pays condolence visit to Akwa Ibom governor

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has praised Nigerians for the solidarity exhibited on the death of his wife and First Lady of the state, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.



This was as the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described the deceased as a peaceful and God-fearing woman who truly loved her people.



The First Lady spoke yesterday, at the Governor’s Lodge in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, during a condolence visit to Governor Eno.

In an emotional reflection of her relationship with the deceased, the First Lady, according to a statement issued by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, said she was honoured to have met her, noting that she served her people and finished her course well.



However, Governor Eno, in a state broadcast yesterday titled, ‘A Note of Gratitude’ recalled that his wife of 38 years died September 26, 2024, and was everything a man could ever wish for in a virtuous woman.



The governor described the wife as “My prayer partner, counsellor, cheer-leader, best critic, home maker and permanently smiling. I will miss her for a lifetime.”



“On behalf of my family, I wish to express my deepest gratitude and eternal indebtedness to all Akwa Ibomites in particular and Nigerians in general for the incredible outpouring of love, support, prayers and words of encouragement through phone calls and messages of condolence and visits since the unexpected sunset that befell us.



“I am particularly thankful to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his uplifting message of condolence and personal phone call, as well as the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for the motherly role she played since my wife fell ill till her demise.



“We thank the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima,, former Presidents and Vice Presidents, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and wife, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), His Lordship, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.”



He further expressed gratitude to the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), “Senator George Akume, my brother Governors, both serving and former, who, individually and through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, sent in their condolences and visits.



“We are also very grateful for the solidarity shown by Sister Wives of Governors (First Ladies) of the other 35 states of the federation.



“I am grateful for the message of condolences from former Governor, Victor Attah, the untiring support and prayers of the immediate past Governor of our dear State, Udom Emmanuel, and wife.



Eno also lauded “the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Gwabin Musa, Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), The Legislators and Judiciary both at the Federal and State level, Members of the Federal Executive Council.



He also thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), YPP and IPAC, other political stakeholders across party lines.



The governor equally expressed gratitude to members of the clergy across the nation, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Fathers in Faith, all other Support Groups, all Labour Unions, Traditional Rulers, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm (NUJ and NIPR), our people in the Diaspora under the auspices of AKISAN, especially the Mayor and Council President of the City of Upper Arlington, in Ohio, Mayor Ukeme Awakessien Jeter.



He thanked elders, women, youths, students, especially NAKISS both past and current leadership in Akwa Ibom State, “who again suspended their planned national protest in honour of my dear wife.”



“Let me particularly thank our dear people from all strata of life, who have risen in unison across party lines to commiserate with us, through prayers, condolences and phone calls, and even suspending campaign activities to honour the memory of our First Lady. We are deeply grateful.”



The governor assured that the state will pursue everything she held dear while she was alive. “The Golden Initiative for All (GIFA), as well as all other initiatives she had started will be sustained and expanded.



“The machinery of state will continue to function seamlessly as government will continue to be alive to her responsibilities.

“Our focus will not be shifted from rendering services to our people with renewed strength as this is what Kemi (wife) has always prayed for.



“Let me appreciate you my dear people for honouring the demise of my late wife, with the flag being flown at half mast for seven (7) days, which would come to an end on Saturday, October 5, 2024.



The governor commended security agencies for maintaining the peace during the solemn moment in the state and urged them to do more to maintain the peace, “as we go into the Local Government Elections.”



“I must confess that your words of encouragement have helped a great deal in comforting us at this moment of great loss, grief and bereavement,” Eno asserted.



Meanwhile, Senator Oluremi Tinubu during a condolence visit to Governor Eno said: “Politics aside, we are all Nigerians and one of the things I thank God that when we meet people, we should show love and care. I want to thank God that despite her short time in life she finished her course. God will comfort you the husband, comfort you the children. I will always be here for you.”



A condolence register opened in honor of the deceased was signed by the First Lady after which special prayers were held for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for the family during their grieving moment.



In his response, while appreciating Mrs Tinubu for being a true mother to all, the Governor noted that party affiliation does not cross her mind when dealing with people.

He described his late wife as his greatest partner noting that he would mourn her for the rest of his life.