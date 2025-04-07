  • Monday, 7th April, 2025

Balmoral to Host International Boxing Showdown April 18

Sport | 27 minutes ago

Lagos is set to take center stage in the global boxing scene as six nations converge on the Balmoral Convention Centre on April 18, 2025, for “Chaos in the Ring” — an electrifying night of international boxing, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable entertainment.

Organised by Game Rush and Balmoral Group Promotions, the event follows the massive success of “Chaos in the Ring” in December 2024 and the widely acclaimed launch of Friday Fight Night in February 2025.

The upcoming edition will bring together top-tier fighters from Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, all set to clash in high-stakes bouts that promise adrenaline-pumping action and displays of championship-level grit.

Headlining the night is Nigerian boxing sensation Basit “Jokerboy” Adebayo, who will go glove-to-glove with Tanzanian challenger Suleiman Sheha for the prestigious WBO Youth International Lightweight Title.

Adding a unique twist to the evening’s lineup, music stars Portable and Speed Darlington will settle their viral social media feud in a must-watch celebrity boxing match, blending pop culture with combat sports in an unforgettable face-off.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.