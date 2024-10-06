Legal Scholar, Epiphany Azinge, Crowned 14th Asagba of Asaba

*Ibori, Bishop Chukwuma, others grace event

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The city of Asaba, Delta State capital, was yesterday filled with the air of royalty, and unblemished culture and tradition as a legal icon and erudite scholar, Obi Professor Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge (SAN) was crowned as the 14th Asagba of Asaba in a colourful ceremony attended by distinguished personalities across the country.



Obi Azinge, who succeeded another cerebral son of Asaba Kingdom, Obi Prof. Chike Joseph Edozien who joined his ancestors earlier this year, was presented with a staff of office, the official symbol of his authentic royal authority, by the son of the late Asagba and Ochendo Asagba, Louis Edozien, at the ceremony held at the Asagba Palace in Asaba.



Obi Azinge also took the oath of office as he vowed to respect and uphold the customs and traditions of the famous kingdom of Asaba.

Sons and daughters of Asaba Kingdom in their characteristically resplendent attires denoting peace, thronged the event.

Important dignitaries also graced the occasion as the new Asagba of Asaba formally kick-started his reign on the throne of his forebears as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.



During the relatively brief but impressive ceremony, which took place at the palace of the late Obi Edozien in Asaba, the Ochendo Asagba, Louis Edozien, who held brief since February 13, 2024, transferred the Asagba’s Staff of Office, to Obi Azinge, formally through the Onihe of Asaba, Chief Ubaka Atu.

The Onoi Ahaba, Obi (Dr) Benibe Ugboko, presented the keys to the Ogwa-Ukwu to the new Asagba, while the Onyeudo of Asaba, Chief Austin Ndili, who heads the traditional Court of Appeal, also presented the keys to the court to the new Asagba through the Onihe.

The anointing of the new Asagba by the Onihe followed, after which he was formally crowned the 14th Asagba of Asaba in the presence of former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Emmanuel Chukwuma; members of the Asagba-in-Council, Obis, Olinzeles, chiefs, among other traditional title holders and eminent personalities from within and outside the state.



Before transferring the symbol of authority to the new Asagba, the Ochendo of Asaba recalled the transparent process that led to Obi Azinge’s emergence from among 10 contestants, describing him as the right person for the throne.

Edozien expressed confidence that Obi Azinge would diligently continue to advance the desired cause of the kingdom like his predecessor and solicited the support of all and sundry.

In his acceptance speech, Obi Azinge, who was flanked by his wife, Agu Nwanyi Valerie Azinge (SAN), thanked the Ochendo for effectively midwifing the peaceful and transparent process that led to his selection and urged other eminent contenders who were not as lucky as he was to join him in giving Asaba a purposeful reign.



Obi Azinge pledged to pursue robust, forward-looking policies to bring about the needed transformation that would reposition Asaba for greatness through all-round development of infrastructure and humanitarianism while collaborating with different authorities, including the Delta State Government and Oshimili South Local Government Council.

The new Asagba vowed to uphold and promote the customs, traditions, and culture of the Asaba Kingdom as well as foster unity among the people and residents, promote inclusivity, and establish a welfare/development fund for community development.

Obi Azinge also promised to build a befitting permanent royal palace for the Asaba monarch and also attract a federal university to the town.

He promised to leverage his traditional office as well as global exposure and contacts to attract infrastructural development to the Asaba.

Meanwhile, former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Chike Ogeah, congratulated the new Asagba of Asaba, adding that he is convinced that the king would lift Asaba to greater heights.

In a goodwill message, Ogeah wished Obi Azinge a peaceful, fruitful reign and excellent health.

“As an accomplished public servant and law teacher, Asaba is primed for a transformative era under His Royal Majesty, Asagba (Prof.) Epiphany Azinge. The people of Ahaba embraced his emergence as king with music and dancing and I am convinced he will lift Asaba to greater heights.

“I wish him excellent health and a long and peaceful reign on the throne of our forefathers. May the Most High God give him the grace and wherewithal to excel in the divine task of making Asaba kingdom greater,” he said.