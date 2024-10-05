Tinubu Felicitates Mimiko, Ajomale on Their Birthdays

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State on his 70th birthday and rejoiced with him for attaining the biblical milestone of three scores and ten.



Similarly, Tinubu congratulated former chairman of the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Henry Ajomale, on his 80th birthday.



For Mimiko, in a statement issued yesterday, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President, in unison with family, friends, and associates, expressed gratitude to God for preserving the life of the esteemed medical doctor, who is fondly called Iroko.



He recalled Mimiko’s activism as a student union leader and his struggle with like minds to retrieve his mandate from usurpers in 2009, which inspired similar struggles.



According to Tinubu, Mimiko’s contributions to his state and the nation as a Commissioner for Health at two different times, as Minister of Housing, Secretary to the Ondo State Government, and governor from 2009 to 2017, are deeply appreciated.

The President commended Mimiko’s achievements as a political leader and trailblazer. He was the first governor produced by the Labour Party.

Tinubu said Mimiko’s sacrifices and leadership style have earned him recognition as a grassroots, people-oriented leader.

The President prayed that Almighty God will continue to grant the former governor wisdom and good health.

He expressed hope that Mimiko will actively participate in Nigeria’s development and contribute to its prosperous future.

For Ajomale, the President, in a separate statement, by Onanuga, rejoiced with the lawyer, businessman and political ally, who also served as Commissioner for Special Duties in Lagos State during the President’s tenure as governor.

Tinubu acknowledged Chief Ajomale’s lifetime of service, selfless leadership and immense contributions to the state and the nation.

He believed that Ajomale’s remarkable leadership qualities have been evident since his early days as a student union leader and have shone through his work in the courtroom, boardroom, political arena, and active membership of Lagos State’s well-respected Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

As family, friends, political associates and well-wishers celebrate Baba Ajomale, President Tinubu prayed for the continued well-being of the octogenarian and all members of his household.