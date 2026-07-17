Global Food Safety Standards Body Adopts New Guidance on ‘May Contain’

Allergen Labels

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Codex Alimentarius Commission has agreed to adopt new international guidelines on the use of precautionary allergen labelling (PAL), marking an important step towards making “may contain” statements more meaningful, science-based and consistent for consumers with food allergies around the world.

The new science-based recommendations promote more consistent use of precautionary allergen labelling, helping consumers make more informed food choices

This is as food allergies affect an estimated 4.3 per cent of the global population, with reactions ranging from mild symptoms to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Food And Agriculture Organisation (FAO) recently, noting that for millions of consumers, precautionary allergen statements can play an essential role in deciding whether a food is safe to eat.

The guidelines were adopted as part of the 49th session of the codex alimentarius commission, held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 6th to 10th July 2026.

FAO noted that the use of labels such as “may contain” varies widely across products and countries and remains unregulated in many parts of the world.

Is noted that as a result, consumers often face inconsistent information that can make it difficult to judge the real level of risk.

According to the statement, “Some people unnecessarily avoid foods that are safe for them, while others may lose confidence in the warnings and choose to ignore them. During food production, small amounts of an allergen can unintentionally find their way into a food even when that allergen is not an ingredient. For example, a chocolate bar that does not contain nuts may be made on the same production line as products that do, allowing traces of nuts to remain despite cleaning procedures.

“Similarly, ingredients such as flour, milk powder or sesame seeds may be unintentionally transferred through shared storage, transport or handling. In these situations, precautionary statements such as “may contain” help alert consumers to a potential residual risk.”

The new Codex guidance aims to ensure such warnings are used only when that risk has been scientifically assessed and cannot be adequately controlled through good allergen management practices.

The statement stated, “The new Codex guidelines, adopted as an annex to the general standard for the labelling of pre-packaged foods (CXS 1-1985), establish a harmonized, science- and risk-based approach to the use of precautionary allergen labelling.

“Rather than serving as a substitute for good manufacturing practices, such statements should be used only after food businesses have implemented appropriate allergen management measures and conducted a scientific risk assessment demonstrating that a residual risk from unintended allergen presence remains.

“The recommendations are underpinned by scientific advice developed through seven joint expert consultations convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).”

““Together, they provide governments and the food industry with a common scientific framework to assess allergen risks and determine when precautionary allergen labelling is warranted, supporting more consistent decision-making while maintaining a high level of consumer protection.

“By promoting a harmonized approach to precautionary allergen labelling, the new Codex text aims to improve consumer confidence while providing greater clarity for food manufacturers and regulators.

“It complements existing codex standards on allergen declaration and food allergen management, including the code of practice on food allergen management for food business operators (CXC 80-2020),” it added.