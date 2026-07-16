  • Thursday, 16th July, 2026

Court Orders Final Forfeiture of N4.6bn Jewelry, N4.2bn Cars, Cash linked to Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu

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Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Apo, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the final forfeiture of assets worth about N8.97 billion linked to businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu to the federal government.

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie of the FCT High Court made the order while in a motion brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The assets the court held should be permanently forfeited to the FG included; jewelry valued at N4.645 billion, 11 exotic cars worth N4.293 billion, $50,000 in cash, and N30 million in cash.

The combined value of the jewellery and luxury vehicles alone is estimated at nearly N9 billion, making it one of the most significant asset forfeiture orders involving a single individual in recent years.

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