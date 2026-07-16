  • Thursday, 16th July, 2026

2027: INEC Begins Comprehensive Review of Its Cyber Security, Data System

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has undertaken comprehensive reviews of its cyber security, cyber architecture, data systems, penetration testing, disaster recovery mechanism and communication protocols.

INEC’s Chairman, Joash Amupitan (SAN), made this known on Thursday in Abuja when he played host to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery, and his team.

He told the delegation that instead of changing its technology, because of time, the commission decided to improve on the existing technology.

According to him, “So we are hoping to evolve the technology whereby you can have self-service voter registration. That’s online registration. In terms of technology, we continue to deploy our Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System.”

Amupitan noted that the commission has resolved to train its staff  online before the physical training ahead of the elections.

He stated: “We have also undertaken comprehensive reviews of our cyber security, cyber architecture, the data systems, our residents, penetration testing, disaster recovery mechanism and communication protocols. 

“In addition to communication to technology itself, public confidence is better. Yes, the public trust is very low. But at the same time, we believe with the outcome of our elections, we will be able to build the confidence. 

“As it is, like I shared with you in my office, one of the challenges we have is that of misinformation. And the increase in use of AI to promote disinformation.”

Amupitan noted that in terms of logistics and personnel, the commission has commenced early procurement and logistics planning.

He said: “There are some, you know, several issues on the cards. But we have, on our own, tried to navigate most of those issues.”

Earlier, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Montgomery, said the UK is actively engaged in a security and defence partnership with Nigeria, particularly focusing on the 2027 elections. 

He highlighted the strong ties between the two countries, emphasising the strategic partnership signed in 2024 and the state visit by President Bola Tinubu in March. 

Montgomery noted that the UK was committed to supporting Nigeria’s democratic process, offering both moral and practical assistance. 

His words: “So we have a very strong interest and investment in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So I hope you will take our interest in your democratic process as a sign of support — both moral and, in a small way, some practical support that we have been discussing with you, sir, in the run-up to 2027.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.