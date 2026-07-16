Amaechi Loses Mother

Vice Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has lost his mother, Mrs. Mary Amaechi.

According to a statement issued by his Media Office on Thursday, l Mrs. Mary Amaechi, died peacefully on Thursday at the age of 89.

The statement described the deceased as “a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace and unity.”

It added that she was “a community women leader and Christian leader, whose belief and faith in God was firm and resolute.”

The media office said the late Mrs. Amaechi was loved and highly respected in her community and would be remembered for her warmth, kindness and unwavering support for those around her and beyond.

The statement noted that Amaechi and the entire family are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of condolences and love already shown to them during the difficult period.

It added that details of the funeral arrangements would be announced in due course, while the family appealed for continued prayers and support from friends, supporters and well-wishers