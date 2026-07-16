Zobis Cable Boss, Ezeobi, Visits Soludo, Presents Industrial City Plan

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has received the Chairman of Zobis Cable Industries, John Ezeobi, over plans for the establishment of the Zobis Industrial City, a multi-sector industrial and commercial development aimed at boosting manufacturing activities in the state.

The proposed project, located across Okoti, Odekpe and Ogbaru Local Government Areas of Anambra State, is expected to house more than 15 major industrial and commercial facilities, including cable manufacturing plants, copper production facilities, switchgear and PVC factories, a research and development institute, residential quarters and integrated logistics infrastructure.

Speaking during the presentation of the project, Ezeobi said the industrial city was designed to support Nigeria’s drive for local production, reduce dependence on imports and create employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

“This initiative is about strengthening Nigeria’s manufacturing base, promoting local content and positioning Anambra as a major industrial hub in West Africa,” Ezeobi said.

The project, which covers about 94 hectares with a built-up area exceeding 800,000 square metres, is expected to create over 15,000 direct jobs during its first phase, with construction scheduled between May 2025 and December 2028.

The Zobis Group said the development would also provide opportunities for innovation, research and industrial collaboration while supporting the state government’s economic development agenda.

The visit underscored the growing partnership between the Anambra State Government and investors in driving industrialisation, infrastructure development and economic expansion.