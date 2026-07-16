UNICEF Lauds FG For Rescuing Abducted Oyo Schools’ Pupils, Teachers 

* Seeks continued investment in children

* Delegation visits First Lady

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has lauded the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, following the rescue of abducted 39 pupils and five teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The UNICEF delegation, led by the Executive Director Mission to Nigeria, Catherine Russell, gave this commendation on Thursday during a visit to the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House.

According to her, “I think investing in women and children is an investment into the future of the nation. UNICEF is glad to stay part of the time, helping as much as possible. We thank the leadership for rescuing children in conflict.

‎”What I see in my travels around the world is that conflict is one of the most difficult situations for children, whether it is displacement, conflict, violence, abductions, whatever it is, children need to be protected in these situations.”

‎Russell further appreciated Mrs Tinubu for putting women and children on the front burner of her various interventions particularly through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

She also commended the First Lady for championing the birth registration drive which resulted in an upsurge of 14 million children across the country within two years.

‎The United Nations organisation applauded this massive success, pointing out that it was achieved through several key factors including the direct contribution of Mrs Tinubu advocating through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

‎”I think as Nigeria continues to advance, this will be an important moment to invest in children and I like to commend the leadership and RHI for birth registration.

‎”Birth registration is one of the most important because children are part of our priority to guarantee a great future,” Russell said.

‎She also acknowledged the First Lady for playing a pivotal role in the campaigns against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) among others.

Responding, Mrs Tinubu expressed her gladness for the return of the abducted children and for UNICEF to identify with the government during the dark periods.

‎Her words: ”We are used to UNICEF coming to partner with our office in the way of advocacy because we know we have ministries and the work of the First Lady is for complementary and support.

‎”I agree with you that children are very important in any country for the development of that country.

‎”When you have children and they are not well invested in, no matter how wealthy that country is, they will not be able to make substantial growth.

‎”That is why, for me, with education background in teaching, I have known that we have to invest in our children. Like you mentioned, the children in conflict areas, you also understand that Nigeria is a developing economy and the population size is quite daunting.”

‎The First Lady mentioned other areas of concern including the increasing number of out-of-school children mostly the Almajiris.

‎She said government is also looking into ensuring that they are well placed and gain formal education in special schools in addition to skills acquisition.

‎Other members of the delegation include UNICEF, Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef; Chief of Staff, Mr Ted Mary; Senior Adviser, Communication, Marlene Jensen; head of project, Marline Serrano and Executive Specialist, Nabila Jamshed.