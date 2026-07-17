Advancing Air Medical Capabilities for Oil and Gas Services

Chinedu Eze

In Nigeria, there have been tragic accidents involving helicopter operation providing shuttle service for the oil and gas industry and some of them ended with fatalities.

It is in order to stem such accidents and incidents that a firm, Kasi Aviation established medical and emergency system in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

So, recently Airbus Helicopters and Kasi Healthcare signed an agreement for the procurement of up to two Airbus H135 helicopters for emergency medical services.

The agreement, which was announced at the 3rd Nigeria Airlift 2026 Forum, marked a significant milestone in the development of advanced emergency medical aviation services in Nigeria.

With the agreement, Kasi Healthcare becomes the first customer for the HEMS-configured Airbus H135 helicopter in Nigeria, introducing a purpose-built aircraft solution designed specifically to support critical medical missions, emergency response, patient transfers, and life-saving aeromedical operations.

Medical Director of Kasi Healthcare, Dr. Dayo Osholowu, said: “We are incredibly proud to pioneer the introduction of the HEMS-configured Airbus H135 in Nigeria. This strategic investment transforms our ability to provide rapid, life-saving patient transfers and critical care in transit. Partnering with Airbus allows us to elevate national healthcare standards and deliver dependable emergency response when and where it is needed most.”

Head of Sales for Africa at Airbus Helicopters, Fabrice Rochereau, said: “We are proud to partner with Kasi Healthcare as they pioneer the development of a sustainable HEMS ecosystem in Nigeria. The H135 has proven itself globally as the premier choice for emergency medical missions due to its high performance and versatile cabin layout. The agreement underscores our commitment to supporting the expansion of life-saving air medical capabilities across West Africa.”

The strategic investment by Kasi Healthcare aims to strengthen Nigeria’s emergency healthcare infrastructure. Beyond aircraft acquisition, the partnership includes comprehensive support from Airbus Helicopters to build local capacity, focusing on HEMS flight crew training and pilot development as well as aircraft engineer training and technical capability building. Airbus will also assist with maintenance support infrastructure as well as operational support to ensure international standards of safety and reliability.

The partnership between Kasi Healthcare and Airbus Helicopters represents a major step towards positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in air medical services across the energy and public safety sectors, improving access to emergency medical care, and supporting national healthcare transformation objectives.

The H135 is the undisputed leader in the HEMS market, known for its high safety standards, compact footprint, and low sound levels. Equipped with the Helionix digital avionics suite and a 4-axis autopilot, it offers an ideal platform for primary and secondary medical missions, providing a spacious and flexible cabin layout for medical crews and their equipment.

According to Airbus, The H135 is a light twin-engine helicopter that combines compact design with Airbus’ Helionix avionics for emergency medical services, law enforcement, utility, private business (PBA), military training and offshore energy operations. With the lowest operating and maintenance costs in its class and inspection intervals of 500 flight hours, the H135 delivers mission flexibility where operational efficiency and confined area access are critical.

Equipped with FADEC-controlled engine options (Safran Arrius 2B2 Plus or Pratt & Whitney PW206B3) and featuring a 4-axis autopilot with flight envelope protection and synthetic vision system, the H135 maintains availability rates exceeding 95% for critical missions. Part of a family with over 1,600 aircraft delivered to 325+ operators globally and 8 million flight hours accumulated, the platform has established a proven operational record across decades of civil and governmental service, including more than 700 dedicated EMS helicopters worldwide.

The chopper is fitted with a bearingless main rotor, Airbus’ signature Fenestron shrouded tail rotor, the H135 provides best-in-class performance throughout its flight envelope.

Two full authority digital engine control (FADEC)-equipped engine options are available: Safran Helicopter Engines’ Arrius 2B2 Plus and Pratt & Whitney Canada’s 206B3. Both of these reliable turboshaft power plants provide outstanding performance and vital power reserves – even in one engine inoperative (OEI) scenarios – along with low fuel consumption.

As one of Airbus’ most successful lightweight rotorcraft, the H135 is known for its endurance, compact build, low sound levels, reliability, versatility, and cost-competitiveness; the H135 comes with the lowest operating and maintenance costs within the twin-engine category.

It also can perform varied missions, and can land almost anywhere, particularly in high and hot conditions, while carrying more payload over longer distances than other helicopters in its category (weight class).

The H135’s state-of-the-art cockpit with its new 4-axis autopilot provides the highest-possible safety levels. The Helionix avionics system designed by Airbus offers operators undisputed superiority for in-flight envelope protection, pilot assistance and situational awareness – resulting in unprecedented flight safety levels. Helionix is also available on the H145, H175, and H160, making the H135 an effective trainer, and enabling operators to maximize pilot training efficiency across their fleets.

Further contributing to operational safety are the rotorcraft’s high-set main rotor and the Fenestron shrouded tail rotor. They provide enhanced safety margins to the pilot and improved performance even in one engine inoperative scenarios.

As one of the quietest twin-engine helicopters, the H135’s sound footprint is markedly lower than that of other rotorcraft in the same category – an asset for customers operating in densely populated areas.

Kasi provides healthcare services to oil and gas personnel in Nigeria require that specialized remote site medical solutions, occupational health management, and rapid medical evacuations (medevac). Key operations include deploying site clinics, providing 24/7 telehealth, conducting offshore medicals, and coordinating helicopter or fixed-wing air ambulances to transport patients to trauma centres.

Because many drilling rigs, flow stations, and terminals are located in remote or offshore areas (such as the Niger Delta region), healthcare must be brought directly to the workforce. Setting up and managing fully equipped remote site clinics staffed by emergency physicians, occupational health nurses, and paramedics.

The helicopter can conduct regulatory offshore medicals, audiometry, visual acuity testing, and toxicology screenings. Specialized care for deep-sea diving operations and monitoring exposure to hazardous chemicals.

In the past, some pilots and crew involved in helicopter crash while on their way to or from oil rig had faced urgent medical attention but did not get and that led some to bleed to death.