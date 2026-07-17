  • Friday, 17th July, 2026

NANTA Pushes for Tourism Growth in Africa

Business | 1 second ago

Concerned about the painful impact of xenophobic conversations and trade barriers across the African continent, the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) in collaboration with Ghana-based Safari Valley Resort and supported by Ibom Air, will embark on a four-day retreat to reignite a fresh commitment to intra-African tourism.

Guided by the theme: ‘Africa for Africa: Tourism, Unity and Shared Growth’, the retreat is designed as a pan-African engagement to rekindle hope and drive conversations around solutions to Afrophobia and the barriers to cultural tourism and travel opportunities within the continent.

President of NANTA, Mr. Yinka Folami, explained that Nigeria and Ghana shared deep historical dreams of African unity, liberation, and pan-African cooperation. This, he said, was why the association is moving to recalibrate and rekindle hope for a strong and united Africa.

“From the intellectual foundations laid by our leaders during the independence movements to decades of cultural tourism exchange, trade and commerce, Nigeria and Ghana have repeatedly chosen partnership and collaboration over division,” Folami stated.

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