Banker Global Rankings: GTBank Emerges Nigeria’s Best Performing Bank

Nume Ekeghe

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank), the flagship banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), has been named the Best Overall Performing Bank in Nigeria in The Banker magazine’s Top 1000 World Banks Rankings 2026.

The recognition reaffirms GTBank’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions and reflects the Bank’s consistent delivery of strong financial performance, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. The rankings evaluate banks globally using audited financial results, assessing institutions across financial strength, operational efficiency, risk management, liquidity, growth, and profitability.

GTBank ranked 1st Overall as best performing Bank and also ranked 1st in Efficiency and Soundness. The Bank secured 2nd place in other metrics such as Return on Risk, Liquidity, Growth, Leverage and Profitability, demonstrating exceptional performance across all major Banking metrics

Speaking on the achievement, Mrs Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd, said: “Being named the Best Overall Performing Bank in Nigeria by The Banker is a recognition that means a great deal to us, not just because of the prestige of the publication, but because of what it represents; the hard work of our People, the loyalty of our Customers, and the strength we continue to draw from being part of the Group. Ranking 1st in Overall Performance, Efficiency, and Soundness reflects our disciplined approach to banking, the synergies we harness across the GTCO Group, and our relentless focus on delivering real value. We do not take this recognition for granted. It deepens our resolve to keep raising the bar, to serve our customers better every day, and to remain a Bank that consistently delivers value to all its stakeholders, and to the GTCO Group we are proud to belong.”