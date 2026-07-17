inDrive Expands Driver Support with Healthcare Coverage

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has taken a bold step in advancing driver welfare by providing healthcare coverage for 500 drivers and their families through a partnership with Heala.

Commenting on the initiative, Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, noted that the initiative aligns with inDrive’s broader mission of challenging injustice by addressing one of the everyday challenges faced by drivers.

Oladimeji added that by reducing barriers to healthcare access, the company is helping drivers remain healthy, productive, and better able to support their families.

“At inDrive, our drivers are at the heart of everything we do. We recognise that long hours on the road can make it difficult to prioritise personal health, yet their wellbeing is essential to their livelihoods and the communities they serve. Through our partnership with Heala, we are providing access to healthcare for 500 drivers and their families, giving them greater peace of mind and ensuring they can access medical support when they need it. This initiative reflects our commitment to building a fairer and more supportive mobility ecosystem where drivers are empowered not only economically but also through initiatives that improve their quality of life,” he said.