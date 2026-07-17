ntel Unveils Strategy across Connectivity, Infrastructure and Real Estate

ntel has unveiled The Next Frontier, a bold strategic vision that marks a significant milestone in the company’s transformation into an integrated digital infrastructure, connectivity, and real estate enterprise.

Built on the company’s BET Agenda – anchored on three growth pillars, Beam, Eden, and Titan – the strategy reflects ntel’s commitment to creating new opportunities through technology innovation, infrastructure development, and strategic asset optimisation.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NatCom Development & Investment Limited (trading as ntel), Soji Maurice-Diya described the initiative as far more than a business transformation strategy. According to him, it represents the company’s commitment to building an integrated ecosystem that connects people, empowers businesses, drives digital inclusion, and creates sustainable economic value for Nigeria.