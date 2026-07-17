Former Super Eagles Captain, Yobo,  Drops Hints of Political Ambition

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, has declared that he was considering potential transition into public service and politics.

Yobo, who led the Eagles to victory at the 2013 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) triumph in South Africa, was open minded when the question of his political ambition was broached yesterday during some of the major projects inaugurations in Abuja by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“You can never truly tell what will happen; the future is always in God’s hands. As for whether I will join politics, you can never say never,” Yobo declared, adding leadership was not an unfamiliar territory to him.

“I am a sports person, but of course, I have lived most of my life abroad, served as the captain of the Nigerian national team, and held leadership roles before.”

He explained that his interest in politics stemmed from a natural understanding of how policy affects everyday citizen and how governance shape the people’s daily lives.

“You just never know what the future holds. When the time is right, God will decide,” he said.

The Ogoni-born ex-international explained that his presence at the inauguration of some of the projects was to afford him a first-hand opportunity to witness the ongoing massive transformations in the FCT.

He urged the FCTA leadership to sustain the tempo that will impact the FCT residents and transform Abuja into an international destination.