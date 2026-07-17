Tuchel: Never Part of the Game-plan to Defend England’s One Goal Edge Against Argentina

After England’s Three Lions surrendered their one goal lead against Argentina and were beaten 2-1 by the cup holders on Wednesday night, Head Coach Thomas Tuchel has thrown lights on why his team failed to reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The German tactician has come under heavy criticism by British media who are blaming him for resorting to defend the one goal lead instead of increasing the intensity of the Three Lions attack against the Albiceleste.

In Tuchel’s interview yesterday, he insisted defending was never part of his game-plan against Argentina.

“I haven’t seen the data yet but I think right after the goal, the momentum swings completely in ball possession, chances and it drops dramatically,” he began in his interview with the BBC Sports.

Tuchel admitted that the Three Lions became too passive in their approach in the last quarter of the game.

“We got too passive within our structure. I tried to help, not to become more passive with a back five but to be more active, to be quicker out to the wingers, not to open up the gaps between the back four.

“We encouraged everyone to step out, to be more active within the structure, but we just struggled.

“We couldn’t find any duels any more which was why we dropped deeper and deeper, which was never the plan but it happened.

On his choice of substitutions, Tuchel stressed that “We needed to get back on the ball otherwise you cannot break the pressure and you cannot get the momentum back.”

He also hinted that ball possession “plays a crucial role” in deciding the winner of the encounter.

“It’s maybe not in our DNA like it is in the Spanish DNA or Argentinian or Brazilian DNA to take the ball, control the game and the ball, which is also a big problem,” he said.

“I still think we can show how good football players we are. I think that is still in us, as I see it in training and in every camp.”

Tuchel was appointed with the belief that he was the man to finally get England over the line.

Gareth Southgate had reached one World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals during his reign – but Tuchel’s tactical acumen was viewed as what was needed to turn England from nearly men to winners.

But the notion from some players that Tuchel got it wrong in Atlanta will pose an intriguing player-manager dynamic heading into the European Championship qualifying campaign.

While Tuchel continues to have the full backing of Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham, the criticism the German has faced since the defeat to Argentina won’t have failed to register.

As always the FA will review England’s performance at the tournament once they return home after Saturday’s bronze medal match against France.

While England’s run to the semi-final is still viewed as an achievement by those at the FA, it is clear there is much to unpack with regards to the circumstances behind their loss to Argentina.