Diri Promises 1,000 Housing Units in 8 LGAs, Tackles Water Supply Challenge

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has promised that his administration would construct no fewer than 1,000 affordable housing units across the eight local areas of the state.

Governor Diri also assured of provision of pipe-borne water in Yenagoa, the state capital, and environs in his second term in office.

The Bayelsa helmsman stated this on Tuesday in a state broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th independence and 28 years of the state’s creation.

He said his administration was committed to building a new Bayelsa where every citizen had access to quality education, affordable healthcare and to create economic opportunities to improve the general well-being of the people.

The governor who noted it was his first broadcast to the state since his inauguration for a second term, expressed gratitude to Bayelsans for overwhelmingly re-electing him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He expressed the commitment to pursue development issues as well as address environmental challenges like soot pollution, flooding, and oil spillage that had plagued the state.

His words: “We are filled with renewed optimism and a steadfast commitment to building a new Bayelsa. A Bayelsa where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare is affordable and reliable, economic opportunities abound, jobs are plentiful, businesses flourish and communities are empowered to achieve financial security and well-being.”

He stated that in the past four years, his administration had made significant strides, particularly in peace and security, sports, education, healthcare, road infrastructure, human capacity building, empowerment and skills acquisition.

“These are all a testament to the power of unity, cooperation, and a shared vision for development,” he further stated, adding that in his second term, the administration continued to embark on key projects, which include building an iconic state secretariat to give Yenagoa a facelift as part of its urban renewal agenda.

In line with the vision to build a New Yenagoa City, Senator Diri said a number of projects, including the ongoing construction of the Glory Drive Phase 3, new legislatures quarters, new commissioners’ quarters, affordable housing estates and a modern stadium were being executed.

According to the governor, “other signature projects include an independent power plant, provision of pipe-borne water within Yenagoa and environs, 1000 units of affordable housing across the eight local government areas as well as the construction of the Onuebum-Otuoke, Akaba-Okodi, Oxbow Lake-Agbura and the Toru-Ebeni-Okumbiri- Kabeama-Bolou-Orua roads.”

He saluted the efforts of past administrations in the state, noting that Bayelsa had come a long way since its creation on October 1, 1996 and that the sacrifices and aspirations of the state’s founding fathers paved the way for development and progress of the state.

His words: “The courage, strength and ingenuity of all of us have sustained the principles of development set out by our founding fathers. Furthermore, your resilience, determination, and faith in our Prosperity Government have been the driving force behind our progress.”

Diri stressed the need for all to reflect on the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and the aspirations of the state’s founding fathers whose staunch commitment to unity and progress paved the way for the collective journey of Nigerians.

He said: “Let us in the words of our national anthem make a collective pledge that “though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand.

“Today, we celebrate two momentous milestones: Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary and Bayelsa’s 28th statehood anniversary. On behalf of the Bayelsa State government and people, I offer profound congratulations to President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians. To the people of Bayelsa, I also wish you a joyous anniversary celebration.”