Capitalfield Investment Group Limited Lights Students’ Path to Brighter Future

In a demonstration of its commitment to youth empowerment and educational excellence, Capitalfield Investment Group Limited (CIGL), a leading conglomerate providing diverse financial and non-financial services, has donated essential educational materials, including notebooks, textbooks, and writing supplies to four schools in Lagos,

The company also awarded cash prizes to the best-performing students at each school.

The beneficiaries were Kuramo Junior and Senior High School, Ireti Junior and Senior Secondary School, Falomo Junior and Senior Secondary School, and Ereko Special Needs School.

The corporate social responsibility initiative, part of activities to celebrate the company’s in celebration of 21st anniversary, was also aimed at fostering academic growth and recognising outstanding student achievements.

The Group Managing Director, Mr. Raphael Lewu, said, “We believe that Education is the foundation for a prosperous future. By investing in these students, we are investing in the future of our nation. These young minds are the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to support them today.”

The initiative was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from students, educators, and parents. The students expressed gratitude at each school for the materials and prizes, while educators lauded Capitalfield’s commitment to Education and youth development.

One particularly memorable moment occurred at Ereko Special Needs School, where the joy on the students’ faces was palpable as they received their new learning materials, food supplies and other resources to better support their needs.

Capitalfield’s inclusive approach ensures that no student is left behind, regardless of their unique challenges.

Capitalfield Investment Group has diversified its operations into key sectors, including energy, mining, and agriculture, through its subsidiaries Capitalfield Energy and Allied Services Limited, Roots Mining Co., and Seedland Agro-Allied Ltd. The company remains committed to exploring new opportunities within the financial market and making meaningful impacts on society at large.