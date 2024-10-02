Bauchi Senator in Trouble for Allegedly Sponsoring Bandit to Hajj

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Department of State Service (DSS) is said to be investigating the Senator, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba, over his alleged link to a notorious bandit, Abubakar Idris.

A source in the state who disclosed this to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, strictly on conditions of anonymity said a security report on the senator, had been forwarded to President Bola Tinubu.

The security report, according the source, specifically alleged that the Bauchi South Senator through one of aides registered a notorious bandit, Abubakar Idris, as a Pilgrim to Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj.

The development, he added, forced the DSS operatives to invade the Bauchi State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board during the 2024 Pilgrims Operations.

The source further explained that the personnel of the secret police demanded for the e-passports of Abubakar Idris and one Zainab Aliyu Gado who were both registered as intending pilgrims with the board.

Unfortunately, he noted, the E-passport of the said Zainab, according to the source had already been released and she had travelled out for the Hajj, while that of Idris was released to the service.

He said Idris had since been arrested and detained by the DSS. Idris, according to the security source, was suspected of banditry and kidnapping activities in Zamfara State, and currently being detained by the DSS.

He alleged that the two pilgrims were allegedly registered among others through one Yahaya Ibrahim, a Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Umar.

The source described the development as worrisome and that it suggested the Senator’s complicity in supporting, enabling and empowering bandits to cause mayhem and go unscathed.

He added that a thorough investigation into the matter was ongoing with a view to arresting and prosecuting of all those found to be involved.

Repeated calls put across to the Senator were not responded to as of the time of filing this report. He had also, yet to reply the text message sent to him.

However, when contacted, Hassan Abdullahi, his Senior Legislative Aide, who was alleged to have perfected the registration of Idris at the Bauchi Pilgrim Welfare Board office, denied any involvement in the entire saga.

Abdullahi also denied knowing Idris or had anything to do with any criminal in the state.

He said: “I am not working at the Bauchi Pilgrim Welfare Board office and I wouldn’t have ensured the registration of any pilgrim there.

“I don’t know the said Idris or anyone involved in criminal activities in Bauchi State. Whoever links me with any criminal is a liar.”

The Senator, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently serving his first term in the 10th National Assembly.

He was Special Assistant and Senior Special Assistant at different times and in different offices to former Governor Isa Yuguda.

The Senator, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, was also a Special Adviser to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku.

He is known for impacting positively on the wellbeing of his constituency through the provision of skills acquisition and empowerment for youth and women.

He is also reputed to have been providing infrastructure, reducing poverty, providing social amenities, and palliatives to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal.