Bauchi Govt: We Didn’t Threaten Tinubu, But Attacked his Bad Decisions and Policies

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Bauchi State Government, yesterday, denied reports that it threatened President Bola Tinubu and the presidency over the controversial tax reform bills, saying what it did was to speak against the bad decisions and policies of the government.

It reacted to the statement by the presidency asking Governor Bala Mohammed to retract his “threat” to President Tinubu.

In a press statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado titled: “Re – Presidency’s Misleading Statement on Governor Bala Mohammed’s Remarks on Tax Reform”, the state government declared that Mohammed did not in any way threaten the Presidency or President Tinubu but rather spoke against bad decisions and policies that could worsen the plight of the masses across the country.

According to the government, “The attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to a statement issued by the Presidency, accusing Governor Bala Mohammed of branding the federal government’s tax reform as “anti-North” and unfairly criticising the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“We find it necessary to set the record straight and highlight the facts surrounding Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration and its unwavering commitment to the socio-economic development of Bauchi State and the nation.

“To start with, it is the height of mischief that Governor Bala Mohammed’s candid advice on the dangers of proceeding with bad decisions or policies that could worsen the plight of the masses, has been taken out of context, as a threat on the presidency.

“It would have been out of character for him to threaten the President or the presidency, an institution for which he has the greatest respect.

“His remarks were essentially precautionary, given the deep-seated frustrations caused by the prevailing economic situation, and were aimed at ensuring that the proposed tax reforms are equitable, inclusive, and sensitive to the unique socio-economic challenges of the constituent parts of the country.

“His overall aim, as he has always done, was to foster dialogue and advocate for policies that protect the interests of ordinary Nigerians, particularly those in economically disadvantaged states.

“When Governor Bala Mohammed asserted that the Presidency’s attempt to shove the discredited tax reforms down the throat of Nigerians was a recipe for anarchy, he spoke from the position of someone who is closer to the populace and who carries the mandate of not only the over seven million people of Bauchi State but who also possesses an intimate knowledge of a very significant subregional group in the country.

“It is not by accident that his genuine reservation against the tax reforms coincides with those of some APC governors, who have consistently warned against implementing the proposed reform in its present form.

“Therefore, it smacks of a disingenuous attempt at blackmail and a throwback to the insensitivity of the government to single Bala Mohammed out for inquisition. Could it be because he is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?”

It, therefore, pointed out that, “If the Presidency had genuinely desired an all-inclusive tax reform that would command the buy-in of various stakeholder and subnational groups in the country, it could have subjected a draft to discussion before railroading it to the National Assembly. It did not.

“Even when it was given a soft landing by the National Economic Council, NEC, a body headed by the Vice President of the country and which, by that token, was expected to command the respect of the president, its advice that the reform be taken back was blatantly disregarded. So, who is against dialogue?

“To put it mildly, it is dishonest to accuse Governor Bala Mohammed, as the Presidency has done in its face-saving response, of adopting an anti-dialogue or unstatesmanlike posture.

“That is not the antecedent of Bala Mohammed who, at different times in his illustrious service to the nation, has stuck his neck out to uphold those principles that strengthen national cohesion, constitutionalism and good governance.”