Buhari Canvasses Citizen-centric Approach To Governance

* Says he left office after eight years with old physical assets

* Appreciates Tinubu for renovating his Kaduna home

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has charged members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to adopt a citizen-centric approach to governance, saying leadership presents both a challenge and opportunity and balancing the two will significantly advance national progress.

The ex-president, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reiterated his call for continued dedication to the nation’s progress.

The former president, who spoke while playing host to the APC governors at his residence in Kaduna, also said leaders should accord importance to the welfare of the people, not themselves.

He cited his personal example of leaving office in 2023 with the same physical assets he had before becoming president in 2015.

Buhari thanked the Tinubu government for renovating his home in Kaduna, explaining that while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

He thanked the governors for the visit, saying that while he had worked with several of them, some others were new to him.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the PGF and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said their visit was to greet the former president on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr and “convey our heart-felt expression of gratitude and enduring respect for your immense contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and strengthening our party”.

According to him, “Many of us recall with pride the principled role you played in the founding of the APC. That legacy continues to shape our party’s identity direction.

“We are especially gratified, only a few weeks ago, to hear your public affirmation that the APC remains your party of choice. That declaration could not have come at a better time. It reaffirmed your place as a pillar of our movement and provided reassurance to members of our party. Mr. President, you are pan-Nigerian.

“Your Excellency, your legacy in Nigerian history is secure. You remain the only opposition candidate in our nation’s history to have defeated an incumbent. You did not only win power, you governed with calm resolve and handed over, with honour, to another APC president. For this, we are extremely grateful.

“Your administration gave expression to our party’s core principles through your focus on security, economic recovery, and anti-corruption. Your efforts reclaimed territory from insurgents, extended social investment programmes like the Conditional Cash Transfer and School Feeding Programme, and ushered in the road and rail revolution that is still bearing fruit. Programmes such as the Anchor Borrowers Scheme directly impacted food security. You taught us to produce what we eat and eat what we produce. You brought dignity to governance and deepened the progressive ethos of our party.

“Today, APC is being renewed and repositioned under your worthy successor, President Bola Tinubu. His leadership is bold, reform-driven, and unshakably committed to progress. Your public endorsement of him in your recent birthday message was a powerful symbol of continuity and humility.

“Your Excellency, today we honour you, not just for your past service but for the enduring values you represent. We ask you to continue to support and guide us as we take the next steps to deepen progressive politics across the nation and ensure that APC continues to be in power for a more prosperous Nigeria.”