Fayose, Oluyede Trade Words Over Support for Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

A disagreement has emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State following former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, with the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, openly distancing himself from the former governor’s position.

Fayose had defended his support for Oyebanji and President Bola Tinubu, insisting that both leaders deserved recognition for what he described as their commitment to governance, inclusiveness and development.

According to the former governor, his support was not based on party affiliation but on his assessment of their performance in office.

“Oyebanji has carried everyone along. His style of leadership has reduced political tension and promoted inclusiveness. When a leader is doing well, it is only fair to acknowledge it regardless of political differences,” Fayose said.

The former governor also commended President Tinubu for what he described as courageous efforts to address Nigeria’s economic and governance challenges, arguing that some of the ongoing reforms, though difficult, were necessary for the country’s long-term growth and stability.

Fayose further maintained that political actors should place public interest above partisan considerations and evaluate leaders based on their performance rather than party labels.

However, Oluyede, speaking during an interactive session with journalists at his country home in Ikere-Ekiti, disagreed with Fayose’s assessment of the Oyebanji administration.

While acknowledging Fayose’s right to support any candidate of his choice, the PDP governorship candidate said he holds a different view regarding the performance of the current administration and the direction of governance in the state.

“I have tremendous respect for Fayose and his right to make political choices. However, I hold a different view regarding the performance of the present administration and the direction the state should be taking,” Oluyede said.

According to him, governance should be assessed based on the expectations and aspirations of the people, particularly in areas such as security, infrastructure development and public service delivery.

Oluyede argued that while endorsements are personal decisions, elections are ultimately determined by voters.

“Every stakeholder is entitled to his opinion. What is important is that the people of Ekiti will ultimately determine the direction they want the state to go through their votes,” he stated.

The PDP candidate expressed confidence that Ekiti residents would carefully evaluate the records and programmes of all candidates before making their choice at the polls.

He also called for sustained efforts to strengthen security architecture and improve public infrastructure across the state, stressing that government performance should continually be measured against the needs of the people.

Despite their differing views on Governor Oyebanji’s performance, both Fayose and Oluyede appeared united in their support for President Tinubu.

Oluyede reaffirmed his backing for the President, describing it as a long-standing position based on conviction, while Fayose maintained that Tinubu’s leadership and reforms deserved support.

The exchange highlights growing debate within the PDP over the performance of the Oyebanji administration as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the next governorship election in Ekiti State.