Police Secure Court Victories in N2bn Forfeiture, Fraud Case

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has recorded significant judicial successes at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in two separate rulings that reinforce the country’s criminal jurisprudence and strengthen law enforcement authority.

In the first judgment delivered on Tuesday, 14 May 2026, Justice Emeka Nwite granted a permanent forfeiture order on assets valued at over N2 billion linked to a financial sector staff member, Alonge Opeyemi Yetunde, and her associates in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/274/2026.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the forfeited assets—spread across Lagos, Osun, Delta States, and the Federal Capital Territory—include bank accounts, digital wallets, vehicles, and real estate properties.

The principal suspect, who is currently remanded at the Suleja Correctional Custodial Centre, is facing charges bordering on fraud and money laundering.

In a related development, the Court, on Monday, 13 May 2026, dismissed a N100 million Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit filed by United States-based suspect, David Imole Averehi, against the Nigeria Police Force and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, INTERPOL, in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/4119/45.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Bello Kawu held that the court cannot be used to obstruct lawful statutory duties of the police or to shield individuals alleged to be involved in criminal activities from prosecution.

The judgment effectively cleared the way for the NCB to proceed with the prosecution of Averehi for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to utilising international cooperation frameworks and the full force of the law to pursue financial crimes and safeguard Nigeria’s economic integrity.