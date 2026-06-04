House in Rowdy Session As Agbese Alleges Forgery of Signature Over House Minority Leadership

•There was no forgery, I will provide evidence, witness, says Ugochinyere

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

There was a mild drama on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday when a lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency, Hon. Philip Agbese denied endorsing Imo Ugochinyere for the position of minority leader.

Agbese, had during the plenary alleged that his signature was forged on the circulated list of opposition members who endorsed Hon. Imo Ugochinyere as Minority Leader.

Recall that the immediate past Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda resigned his position on Tuesday following his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Chinda has earlier emerged as the governorship can of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following his resignation, the media had been awashed with a purported list of 61

members of the Minority Caucus, who had appended their signatures to nominate Ugochinyere, a member of the Action People’s Party (APP), for minority leadership position.

Agbese’s name and signature were captured on the list.

An online newspaper, Aljazirah had also published an exclusive report, where it was alleged that each of the 61 members collected the sum of $50,000, before appending their signatures.

However, raising a point of order under privilege during the plenary, Agbese, who is also the Deputy Spokesperson of the House denied ever endorsing Ugochinyere, saying the publication in the newspaper, saying his privilege was infringed as a Member of the Minority Caucus.

He stated: “Yesterday I saw a document on the internet with my name reportedly nominating a member of this House for the post of minority leader.

“I had conversed, deliberated and visited many members of this House. One of the persons I had such discussions with was my colleague, Honourable Ikenga Ugochinyere. Our discussion was basically centred on the welfare of members of the minority.

“Number two was on the issue of the executive not adhering to issues concerning our constituency projects,” he said.

“The person who signed this document, Honourable Seyi, I have not seen him since December 2025, so I am at a loss and I feel that my legislative privilege has been breached because this amounts to forgery for my signature to be used for purposes which were not intended.

“I saw on a social media blog that members have received a certain amount of money. I have not received any amount of money from anybody.

“My constituents have been calling me to know. This is not the first time my name is being mentioned in an issue like this. I don’t want to be involved and I don’t want my name to be further maligned as far as this is concerned because I have a right as a member of this House for my privileges to be fully protected,” he added.

“This is my integrity I am talking about, I never signed any document and I never received any amount of money and I will never do.

“I will tender the list to the House as well as the link to the online report for this House to investigate the matter,” he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Hon.Tajudeen Abbas Tajudeen said the motion was noted and that the House would take actions in due cause.

But, immediately after the ruling, Ugochinyere, in a motion of personal explanation, said that there was need to respond to the allegations raised by Agbese on live broadcast.

He informed the House that Agbese was absent at the meeting where he was selected as Minority Leader by an overwhelming majority of the caucus.

“Agbese followed him to his office to append his signature on the document where other members had voted for his emergence,” he revealed.

Ugochinyere promised to provide evidence and witnesses to confirm his position saying that there was no case of forgery of any sort.

However, Agbese interrupted Ugochinyere insisting that he never signed any document, then members, standing across their seats and in very loud voices, engaged in shouting match.

It took the Speaker several minutes to restore sanity and order. He announced that the minority caucus meeting had already been fixed for 2 p.m where all disagreements will be discussed there.

In his submission, Hon. Solomon Bob (APC-Rivers) said that according to House Rule 7 (15), only experienced members can be principal officers.

He was of the opinion that Ugochinyere had barely spent three years in the House where there are opposition members with over more years experience.

Bob maintained that Ugochinyere should not be allowed to emerge.

The Speaker maintained that all contributions on the matter would be taken at the minority caucus meeting and proceeded with the agenda for the day.