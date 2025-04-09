IG Orders Deployment of Tactical Squads, Assets to Plateau

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate and comprehensive deployment of police tactical assets to crisis-prone areas in Plateau State.

Egbetokun specifically tasked Deputy Inspector-General of Police Kwazhi Yakubu, in charge of the Department of Operations, to lead and coordinate this critical intervention with significant reinforcements.

These he said include additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), units of the Police Mobile Force, helicopters and specialized platoons from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the deployment is the police’s response to the deeply troubling series of attacks and killings that have plagued some Plateau State communities since March 28, 2025.

According to him, “This decisive action underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to restore peace, ensure the safety and security of all residents, and bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.”

He said these resources will be strategically deployed to conduct special operations aimed at effectively curbing incessant attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area and surrounding communities, which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

He stated that the recent escalation of violence began on March 28, 2025, when armed assailants launched a brutal attack in Bokkos, resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

“This initial incident tragically marked the beginning of a series of attacks that have since claimed the lives of scores of people, leaving communities devastated and gripped by fear. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the IGP has directed DIG Kwazhi and the deployed security forces to undertake a multi-faceted approach, focusing not only on suppressing ongoing violence but also on proactively preventing future attacks.

“Upon arrival in Plateau State on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, DIG Kwazhi paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency Barr. Caleb Mutfwang. During the meeting, DIG Kwazhi conveyed the IGP’s sincere condolences to the affected families and communities and the entire people of Plateau State.”

The meeting, Adejobi said also served as an opportunity to assess the situation firsthand, delve into the root causes of the attacks and collaboratively develop a sustainable, long-term solution to these senseless killings.

He stressed that the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains fully committed to working in close collaboration with the Plateau State Government, community leaders, security agencies and all relevant stakeholders to restore lasting peace and stability to the region.

The Inspector General of Police urged residents to cooperate with the police and other security agencies, providing any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation and efforts to maintain peace on the Plateau.