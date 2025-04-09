Ibas Defies Court Order, Backdates Appointment of Sole Administrators for 23 LGAs in Rivers

*Restructures RSIEC leadership, reconstitutes parastatals, commissions, others

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

It was a surprise for people of Rivers Wednesday, when the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), announced the appointment of Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas in the State.

The appointments came a day after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, restrained the state administrator from making the appointment pending the determination of the suit before it.

Though the approval for the appointment of the LGAs administrators was released in the early hours of April 9, 2025, it was said to have taken effect two days earlier, Monday, April 7, 2025.

The court order was granted by Justice, Adamu Turaki Muhammed, in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025 in the case filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Nsirimovu against the Sole Administrator (Ibok-Ete Ibas) in his official capacity.

The appointments and the list have however led to shock and outcries in some quarters and jubilation in others. Feelers from the Siminalayi Fubara camp indicate anger, shock, and disappointment in the hopes for neutrality of the Sole Administrator while feelers from the Nyesom Wike camp indicate joy and sense of triumph.

The State Government House statement signed by Ibibia Worika, the newly appointed secretary to the state government (SSG), said the Sole Administrator “has approved the appointments of Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State. Ibas has also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, earlier suspended. All appointments take effect from Monday, the 7th of April 2025”.

An observer reacted asking whether the appointments would be sent to the National Assembly for ratification. The members of a faction of the Rivers caucus in the National Assembly recently paid a solidarity visit to the Sole Administrator and promised to support him to succeed. Wike paid a visit last weekend to the State and many are linking the visit to the appointments.

Some of the reactions mentioned specific persons that served under the Wike administration now bouncing back as Sole Administrators of LGAs and heads of some boards and parastatals. They have identified the former Rector of Port Harcourt Polytechnic as well as former chairman of the Rivers State Civil Service Commission.

The full list however includes administrators for all 23 LGAs, ranging from academics and legal practitioners to surveyors and technocrats, including Mr Okroiyobi Animiete (Abua/Odual), Goodluck M. Ihenacho (Ahoada East), Promise Jacob (Ahoada West), Dr Tamunotonye Peters (Akuku Toru), Surveyor Atajit Francis (Andoni), Ibiapuve Charles (Asari Toru) and Kingsley N. Banigo (Bonny).

Others are Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis (Degema), Dr Gloria Dibiah (Eleme), Franklin P. Ajinwon (Emohua), Dr Onyemachi Nwankwor (Etche), Prof Gospel Kpee (Gokana), Isaiah Nobuawu (Ikwerre), Dr Barinedum Nwibere (Khana) and Dr Clifford Walter (Obio/Akpor).

Also appointed are Dr Chukwuma Aje (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), Eliel Owubokiri (Ogu/Bolo), Thompson Isodiki (Okrika), Manager Ikechi Wala (Omuma), Fred Apiafi (Opobo /Nkoro), Eletuuo Ihianacho (Oyigbo), Dr Sam Kalagbor (Port Harcourt) and Mr Nuka Gbipah (Tai)

The Ibas-led state government has also announced a new board for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), with Michael Ekpai Odey appointed as Chairman.

The 27 lawmakers backed by Wike had fought hard to arrest or remove the chairman of RSIEC who was bent on conducting fresh local council elections in August 2025. But with the new replacement, the election may now go on smoothly.