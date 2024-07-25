Foundation Distributes 6,000 Free Fertiliser Bags to Bauchi Farmers

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





In a move to support local farmers, a charity organisation in Bauchi State ‘Wunti Al-khair Foundation’ is distributing 6,000 bags of fertilisers free of charge to farmers across the 20 local governments in Bauchi State.

The foundation, launched the distribution exercise yesterday, at the Bauchi Central Eid Mosque.

According to Isiyaka Ismail Wunti, an official of the foundation, the distribution would be done in two phases, with the first phase benefiting seven local governments, including Bauchi, Toro, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Misau, Dambam, and Darazo adding that the remaining areas would receive their shares on Saturday.

He said the beneficiaries includes members of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Bauchi State chapter and individual small scale farmers selected from wards across the state.

Isiyaka explained that the program aims to alleviate the economic burden on farmers, who are struggling with high prices of essential commodities and farming inputs, particularly fertilisers.

He further stated that the gesture was part of the foundation’s contribution towards encouraging sufficient food production in view of the skyrocketing prices of food items.

“This initiative is a significant contribution towards achieving food sufficiency and security in Bauchi State, and is expected to bring relief to farmers, enhance agricultural productivity, and boost economic growth in the region.”