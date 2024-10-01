Man Sentenced to Eight Years Imprisonment for Indecent Treatment of a Minor

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, has convicted and sentenced a man, David Charles, to eight years imprisonment for assault and indecent treatment of a 10-year-old girl.

The trial Judge found the Defendant guilty of committing the offences contained in the amended two count charge, brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

In the Charge marked no ID/6934C/2018, Charles was initially arraigned on July 28, 2021 over an allegation bordering on defilement and indecent treatment of a child, and he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution stated that the Defendant (Charles) sometime in April 2017 at No. 16, Aina Street, Shogunle, Oshodi, Lagos, indecently exposed the 10 years old girl to sexual harassment, by touching her lap with his penis and exposing her to pornography, contrary to Sections 135, and 170 and punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Law, Ch, C.17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The trial commenced and the Prosecution had called witnesses, while the Defendant testified himself before he opted for a plea bargain.

He was therefore re-arraigned on an amended two count charge, bordering on indecent treatment of a child and assault. He pleaded guilty to the two counts, and the court held his plea.

However, while delivering judgement, Justice Oshodi held that the court had carefully considered the facts of the case, the plea bargain agreement, and the provisions of the law. Therefore, The court sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on count one, and one year on count two. The court stated that the sentences shall run consecutively, by virtue of the plea bargain agreement between both parties. Therefore, the total term of imprisonment shall be eight years.

The court ordered that the sentence was to commence from the date the Defendant was remanded, October 10, 2017. This takes into account, the time he has already spent in custody.

“In the light of the nature of the offence in count one, and by the relevant provision of Section 32 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021, this court orders that you, David Charles, be registered as a sex offender.

“Mr Charles, the sentences imposed today reflect the gravity of your offences, particularly the exploitation of a vulnerable child. The consecutive nature of the sentences, underscores the severe and distinct nature of each offence.

“I hope that during your period of incarceration, you will reflect deeply on your actions, and their impact on the victim and society at large. They also trust that you will take advantage of any rehabilitation programme.”