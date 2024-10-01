Makinde Urges Nigerians to Cultivate Culture of Peace 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion to cultivate the culture of peace, especially in times of strife and division.

This is just as he stated his commitment to continue to promote peace among all the religious groups in the state.

Makinde made the call in Ibadan, when he was conferred with an award of International Eminent Peace Ambassador by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Nigeria chapter.

The governor, who was represented by his Executive Assistant on Administration, Reverend Idowu Ogedengbe, said it is through peace that the country can surmount its present challenges as the people owe it a duty to make peace an attitude given the discontentment in the land, urging all residents of the state and Nigerians as a whole to cultivate the habit of peace and respect for human rights.

He added that Nigerians must not make peace what they do occasionally but rather be part of them, insisting that it must be part of the ethos, standard and values of our society.

Makinde, while lauding the organisers for the honour done him, maintained that no society can thrive in chaos, noting that to have peace there must be a place for dialogue and mutual engagement and that the relative peace being enjoyed across the state was as a result of entrenched promotion of peace and harmony among all the religious groups by his administration.

According to him, “As we gather to celebrate World Peace Day 2024, it is important to reflect on where we are presently and what we need to do to change the narratives about our country. There is no doubt that there is much more we can achieve as a nation if we collectively align our efforts with the culture of peace starting from our homes.

“My appeal to us as Nigerians is that we must do everything humanly possible to embrace peace in all we do and run away from strive that will affect the wheel of progress of our dear country. We must recognise that our diversity is our strength and by working together, we can overcome the challenges facing our society and build a more peaceful and prosperous future for all.”

The World President of the Association, Ambassador Per Stafsen represented by the body’s South West Coordinator in Nigeria, Ambassador Adefowope Kayode Orioye, while speaking before presenting the award to the governor, described Makinde as a true democrat and an ambassador of peace.

He lauded the governor particularly for his administration’s promotion of peaceful coexistence among Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers culminating into the sustained public peace in the state.

The National Secretary General of IAWPA, Ambassador Chinasa Ugboaja, said Governor Makinde was conferred with the Best SDG Performing Governor of the year because he is a man of peace and that Oyo State remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.