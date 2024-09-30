Edo Guber: Yiaga Lacks Credibility to Question INEC’s Integrity, Says Group

Yiaga Africa has faced criticism for undermining the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and questioning the credibility of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Following the declaration of Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the gubernatorial poll, Yiaga raised concerns over flaws in the election process, such as the late arrival of materials and results collation in controversial areas.

The civic group, accredited by INEC to observe the election, also challenged the declared results, claiming discrepancies in three local government areas compared to its findings.

However, a civil society group, Good Governance Network, has stated that it is inappropriate for any civic group or election observer to act as a parallel agency declaring election winners.

It emphasised that only INEC is legally empowered to conduct elections and declare results.

“It is a known fact that INEC is the sole statutory authority empowered by the constitution of Nigeria for the conduct and declaration of election results. No civic society or election observer is permitted to override INEC’s functions or discredit the results declared by the commission,” it stated.

The group raised concerns about the methodology employed by Yiaga in its assessment, arguing that it is implausible for a civic organization claiming to have deployed only 300 observers across just 150 of the 4,519 polling units to draw definitive conclusions about the election.

“It is unfathomable that Yiaga based its report on a mere 150 polling units when the election was conducted across 4,519 polling units. This represents less than 4% of the total voting activities in a statewide election. With all due respect, even an amateur researcher knows that reaching a conclusion based on such a small sample size is unacceptable.

“Yiaga must clarify how it selected its sample population. Who were the experts involved in compiling the reports? How can findings from just 150 polling units accurately represent the entire state, which encompasses over 4,500 polling units? Does Yiaga arbitrarily choose its methodology when validating an election?” It asked.

The group advised Yiaga to reassess its approach to the Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT), previously known as Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT), and to learn from established practices in order to effectively contribute to strengthening the electoral process in the country.

“We urge Yiaga to consult its experts and revisit the use of PRVT, as done by credible organizations, to arrive at well-supported conclusions. This will help ensure that Yiaga’s good intentions are accurately represented,” it added.

The group noted that both international and local observers have praised INEC for conducting a credible election, despite minor challenges caused by desperate politicians attempting to exploit the process.

“The election has been widely acclaimed by other observers as credible and meeting required standards, despite some minor challenges attributable to desperate politicians. However, INEC and security agencies rose to the challenge, promptly addressing these issues. One is tempted to ask, ‘Whose script is Yiaga Africa acting? How can the association, accredited as an election observer, suddenly transform itself into the umpire?'” It queried.

The group added that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is a highly regarded academic and election manager, applauded for transforming Nigeria’s electoral process.

Under Yakubu’s leadership, the commission has introduced technology and ensured safeguards for the credibility of election management.

While election results are based on actual voting and collation at various polling units, the group argued that Yiaga’s findings rely on statistical guesswork filled with methodological flaws, politicized observations, inconsistencies and inaccuracies.

“This singular act has brought disrepute to Yiaga’s integrity. Nigerians are proud of INEC and will continue to support the commission as Prof. Yakubu continues to transform it into a shining reference in election management. We urge Yiaga to stick to its role as an accredited election observer and allow INEC to do its work,” it concluded.