CFAO Nigeria Unveils CNG-powered King Long Bus

Bennett Oghifo

CFAO Equipment Nigeria has introduced a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered bus, providing a sustainable and practical option for road transport operators.

This is in response to the rising cost of fuel and the growing demand for alternatives to petrol engines, according to officials of the company.

The introduction of the 7-meter King Long CNG bus is aimed at reducing the financial strain on transporters and commuters, while also offering an environmentally friendly solution.

The General Manager of CFAO Equipment Nigeria, Francois Van Bladel, explained that the CNG-powered bus is factory-built with the latest technology, making it a highly efficient option in today’s challenging economic environment. With fuel prices at an all-time high, CNG presents a cost-effective alternative to petrol and diesel, giving owners a way to cut down on operating expenses.

“This vehicle comes at a time when the high cost of petrol is creating significant challenges for both transport operators and passengers. The King Long CNG bus offers a reliable solution that reduces fuel expenses and contributes to cleaner air in our cities,” Van Bladel said.

He added, “By introducing the CNG-powered King Long bus, we are not only addressing the economic realities of the Nigerian market but also showing our commitment to greener and more sustainable transportation solutions.”

The King Long bus, equipped with four 80-litre CNG cylinders, ensures ample fuel capacity and reduces the need for frequent refills—a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to lower transportation costs. With a spacious 25+1 passenger capacity, the bus is ideal for various transportation needs, including commercial transport, school shuttles, and staff buses.

Moreover, the bus’s top-mounted 12kW air conditioning system ensures that passengers travel in comfort. Added features like a rearview camera enhance the overall safety and ease of operations for drivers.

The King Long bus is powered by a YC4D140N-50 engine that complies with Euro V emission standards, offering both fuel efficiency and lower emissions. This ensures that bus owners can save on fuel costs while helping to reduce the harmful pollution associated with traditional petrol and diesel engines.

Designed with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 7,000 kg, the bus is suitable for city and inter-city travel, making it a versatile option for both private and public transport services in Nigeria. It comes with a warranty of 12 months or 100,000 kilometres, whichever comes first, underscoring CFAO’s commitment to providing reliable solutions for Nigerian roads.

CFAO Equipment Nigeria is ensuring that spare parts and after-sales services are readily available across its nationwide network, offering operators peace of mind in maintaining their buses. By adopting this solution, transporters can gain a financial advantage by switching to CNG, especially in light of the continued volatility in petrol prices.

CFAO Equipment Nigeria, a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, remains focused on providing innovative and cost-effective transportation solutions tailored to the needs of Nigerians.