Oyetola: Investment in Facility Upgrade Will Ensure Safe Shipping, Port Efficiency

.NPA to deploy port community system

Eromosele Abiodun

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that Nigeria must invest in upgrading port facilities to safeguard shipping and drive operational efficiency in the nation’s maritime sector.

Oyetola who stated this in Lagos yesterday in an event to mark this year’s World Maritime Day themed, “Navigating the Future: Safety First,” said increased investment in the sector will help Nigeria to build capacity and ensure the country remains competitive in the global seaborne trade.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Michael Oloruntola, he urged the stakeholders to re-examine the safety and security challenges that confronts the maritime sector, particularly in the context of new technologies and alternative fuels that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from ships.

His ministry, he added, is taking proactive measures to enhance the maritime sector by embracing emerging technologies and fostering innovation to drive growth.

According to him, “Key among the initiatives of the Ministry are digitalisation and automation of port operations to enhance safety, security, and efficiency as well as performance optimisation to reduce costs and increase reliability, and the adoption of innovative practices to propel our industry towards sustainable development.

“President Bola Tinubu is investing heavily in port modernisation to reduce inefficiencies, lower operational costs, and improve safety in our ports. This process is being financed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) arrangements.”

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said the authority is at conclusive stages of the deployment of the Port Community System (PCS).

The PCS, he added, will sets the pace for the operationalization of the National Single Window Project of the Federal Government.

Dantsoho who was represented by the Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services, Ibrahim Umar, said the maritime sector is not just pivotal to national economic prosperity, but to global economic sustainability.

He said, “Realising that automation is the linchpin of port efficiency, the Nigerian Ports is at conclusive stages of the deployment of the Port Community System (PCS), which actually sets the pace for the operationalization of the National Single Window Project of the Federal Government.

“This is in addition to the comprehensive modernization of Ports infrastructure and equipment to enhance competitiveness. Indeed, making global port operations healthier, safer and more secure whilst actualizing the other noble objectives of the World Ports Sustainability Program rests heavily on our shoulders as policy framers, investors and stakeholders in its broadest ramification.

“I have said all of these to establish the irrefutable fact that the maritime sector is not just pivotal to national economic prosperity, but to global economic sustainability. I have said all of this to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Ports Authority under the leadership and guidance of the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola to the maximisation of the opportunities inherent in our maritime endowments for the benefit of the good people of Nigeria and the larger world.”

On his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, said stakeholders should renew dedication to safety, innovation and responsible stewardship of the marine environment.

Mobereola said challenges in the Maritime sector provide opportunities for tremendous success in the industry.

“There are many challenges in the maritime industry. These challenges also provide opportunities for tremendous success in the industry. Rapid technological advancements, environmental concerns, sustainability, and evolving global trade are some issues affecting the industry.

“While we confront these challenges, we must accord safety an important priority. In this regard, we must invest in cutting-edge safety technologies, enhance training and capacity building for our maritime workforce, strengthen our regulatory frameworks to meet international standards, and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors,” Mobereola stated.

Speaking, Chairman of Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Wasiu Sanni, said safety is an imperative that requires national responds.

He said the National Assembly is committed to policies that would drive safe operations in nation’s maritime sector.

He urged the agencies in the sector to ensure compliance to international safety conventions.

“Nigeria should let safety to be the guiding principle that will position the country as a leading player in the global maritime community,” he added.