Fagbemi: US Court Didn’t Order Seizure of Nigeria’s $21m with JP Morgan

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, has refuted report by an online media outfit that a United States District Court authorised a certain Louis E. Williams to seize $21 million from Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan.

Fagbemi, in a statement, explained that contrary to the report, the court rejected Nigeria’s objection to the suit on the grounds of sovereign immunity.

He stated, “The ministry wishes to set the record straight regarding an inaccurate publication by Peoples Gazette and others alleging that a US District Court has authorised a certain Louis E. Williams to seize $21 million from Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan.

“We wish to note from the report follows similarly inaccurate publications by Peoples Gazette on August 21, 2023 under the cover: ‘UK Court authorises SSS victim Williams Emovbira to seize $21 million from CBN account with JP Morgan in New York.’”

While stating that none of the media outlets that syndicated the story sought the reaction of the Nigerian government, Fagbemi challenged the media organisations to publish a copy of the US Court order authorising the said seizure.

He stated, “The ministry hereby clarifies that at no time did the US District Court authorise the seizure of funds belonging to the Nigerian government in the custody of JP Morgan.

“The court only refused Nigeria’s preliminary motion to dismiss the complaint against her on ground of sovereign immunity. The implication of the decision rendered on 12 August 2024 is that the case would now proceed to substantive hearing on the merit wherein parties are required to present evidence and legal submissions in support of their case before the court will issue a final decision.

“It is pertinent to state that Nigeria has filed an appeal against the interlocutory decision in issue.

“Nigeria has launched robust legal defences/challenges in the UK and US courts against Williams’ claims, including by launching proceedings against him for fraud and, therefore, remains quite confident and optimistic that his attempts to strong arm the Nigerian government will come to naught.”