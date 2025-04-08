Nigeria, Sweden Deepen Bilateral Relations as Shettima Receives Crown Princess Victoria

•Says her visit will open doors to better institutional relations, foster greater cultural exchange between both nations

•Assures Nigeria’s commitment to stronger ties with tech giant, Ericsson

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Nigeria and Sweden have declared a resolve to deepen bilateral relations through trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

To that end, Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria will continue to be a dependable ally of Sweden in all seasons, stressing that both countries are poised for a partnership “anchored in innovation, powered by people, and guided by our shared determination to uplift communities and secure prosperity for generations to come”.

The commitments were the highpoints of a meeting on Monday between Shettima and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at State House, Abuja.

Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Victoria, was on a three-day official visit to Nigeria as part of efforts to enhance diplomatic and economic relations between Sweden and Nigeria.

Shettima described the Crown Princess’s visit to Nigeria as the opening of doors to deeper institutional relations and greater cultural exchange between both nations. He said the visit was not only a continuation of dialogue but also a new chapter for both nations.

According to him, “This moment opens the door to deeper institutional ties, stimulates business-to-business collaboration, and fosters greater cultural exchange.

“We are particularly excited about opportunities in renewable energy, precision agriculture, healthcare innovation, and gender inclusion—areas where Sweden has much to offer, and Nigeria is eager to learn.”

The vice president recalled his high-level engagement in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, in October 2024, when he represented President Bola Tinubu. He pointed out that the visit marked a turning point in the bilateral relationship between both countries.

He stated, “From the warm hospitality extended by the Swedish government to the visionary discussions we had with Your Royal Highness, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and the captains of Swedish industry, we returned to Nigeria energised by a new momentum—one that has since translated into tangible outcomes for both our peoples.

“Our meetings in Sweden last year were not ceremonial; they were catalytic. They opened doors to strategic collaborations and renewed our commitment to making Nigeria a fertile ground for innovation, investment, and sustainable development.

“One of the most consequential outcomes of that visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and Ericsson to support 5G innovation across our country.

“Beyond the digital frontier, Swedish enterprises continue to invest in Nigeria’s human capital and sustainable development. We applaud SchoolTry, the Swedish edtech company, for its continued work in transforming educational outcomes in Nigeria.”

Shettima told the Crown Princess that the aforementioned partnerships were “building blocks in a broader architecture of cooperation—one that positions Sweden as a key partner in Nigeria’s journey towards digital inclusion, educational reform, sustainable agriculture, and clean energy transition”.

Earlier, Crown Princess Victoria outlined Sweden’s vast interest in Nigeria, describing both nations as partners in so many sectors.

“We have been talking about Nigeria and Sweden now for a few days and it’s wonderful to see the opportunities that are here. And I think it’s specifically important during the times that we live right now,” the Crown Princess stated.

She said it would be wonderful for Sweden to have a physical trade office in Nigeria, stating that it is something that should have been done long ago.

In his remarks, Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, lauded the partnership between both countries, saying, “We have seen opportunities in Nigeria when it comes to innovation, tech sector and many skills where we can learn from each other and this will shape a better future for tomorrow for our people.”

Carlson said all was set for the opening of Sweden’s trade office in Nigeria tomorrow, stating that both nations are standing on a firm foundation of long-standing bilateral relations spanning 65 years of robust relationship.

He stated, “We also see that there is a long-standing relationship in the business sector, a strong partner with Nigeria in the MoU that was signed during your visit to Stockholm.

“We have opened five innovation hubs in Africa and the largest in Nigeria, in Lagos. So, I see a lot of opportunities when it comes to other sectors; in health, agriculture and others.”

In his remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, highlighted earlier discussions he had with the Crown Princess of Sweden, including matters involving trade and investment, agriculture, green energy, solar, green hydrogen, ICT, and Business Outsourcing involving issues of employment for skilled workers.

Tuggar explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Technical Aid Corps, will partner with countries interested in workers from Nigeria in a structured manner to reduce regional migration.

In a related development, the vice president, also on Monday, pledged Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, by promptly operationalising the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the country and the company in 2024.

Shettima stated this when he received a delegation from the tech giant led by its Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mr Patrick Johansson, during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said Ericsson was a part of the Nigerian experiment, recalling that the firm laid the foundation for other tech giants at a time.

Stating that the company had kept faith with Nigeria as a partner in progress in a shared story of transformation, the vice president commended the tech giant for its current investments in the establishment of innovation hubs and support for small businesses in the country, which he said was a consolidation of the partnership with the company.

Shettima urged Ericsson and other investors to leverage the potential of the Nigerian nation, and particularly harness the enthusiasm of its youthful population.

He stated, “We cherish our relationship with Sweden and your company and I must urge you to harness our manifest destiny.

“We are a large nation with a tech-savvy population. We are making efforts across different fields. A good number of the Unicorns that we have in Africa are Nigerian-based. The future is Nigeria.”

Johansson emphasised the need to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Ericsson through the promotion of grassroots innovation and entrepreneurship, among other projects of Ericsson.

Vice President and Head of Customer Units, West and South Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Majda Lahlou Kassi, said Nigeria occupied an important place in the company’s history.

Kassi said Ericsson believed in Nigeria’s potential and was proud of the existing relationship, especially the possibilities for growth in the local market and entrenchment of a digital culture among the citizenry.