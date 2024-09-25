Fagbemi: Full Implementation of ACJA/ACJL Will End ‘Forum Shopping’

•Inaugurates NWC on National Minimum Standards

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, has observed that the full implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), would end the menace of “forum shopping” by criminals seeking to escape justice.

Fagbemi stated this yesterday, at the inauguration of the National Working Committee (NWC) on National Minimum Standards (NMS) for the Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC).

The 3-day event was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

In a keynote address, the minister who was represented by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jessy-Agba, stated that the federal government enacted the ACJA in 2015, to ensure harmonious implementation of criminal justice reforms across the federation.

“The adoption of the Act by States also ensures that offenders cannot move from state to state to escape justice, a term commonly known as Forum Shopping.

“Thus, with the improved and uniform implementation of criminal justice reforms across the country, there will be no escape route for criminals, which will, in turn, contribute to socio-economic development in Nigeria,” he said.

The AGF disclosed that the National Minimum Standards was developed as a tool to implement the ACJA and consolidate collaboration between stakeholders in justice delivery by ensuring that courts, both at the federal and state level, apply similar standards in the implementation of criminal procedures and enforcement of criminal justice.

He accordingly implored all the participants, members, and stakeholders to cooperate with the national working group so that they can achieve their mandate in bringing about the significant improvement expected to be seen in the day to day dispensation of criminal justice.

“As I inaugurate the National Working Group today, I charge the members to work very hard to ensure the terms of reference of their engagement are actualised, particularly to address pertinent issues militating against harmonised implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act as well as issues that affect the rights of individuals, such as the issue of persistent congestion of correctional centres in Nigeria.

“With concerted efforts of stakeholders, I hope that members will be able to deliberate and come up with pragmatic and innovative solutions to address these problems”, the AGF stated.

In a remarks, the Chairman, Bodies of States Attorneys-General, Dr. Ben Odoh, who was represented by Nasarawa AG, Labaran Shaibu Magaji, described the new move as significant, capable of creating a balanced, inclusive justice system that would not only safeguard rights of all parties but will also strengthen legal frameworks.

Similarly, the Director of, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reform Department (ACJRD), Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Leticia Ayoola-Daniels said the initiative stemmed from the growing need for a unified framework that would address the persistent gaps in the implementation of the ACJA and ACJLs across the country.

Meanwhile, Ayoola-Daniels identified court congestion, unavailability of data, delayed trials and a lack of uniformity in criminal justice processes as challenges, and assured that finalizing the document will go a long way in tackling these challenges.

Contributing, RoLAC’s representatives, Mr. Peter Omenka, stressed that the entity would continue to consolidate on the rule of law and anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria.

“RoLAC is ready to support the process, and create awareness in such a way that the documents is translated into different languages”, he said.