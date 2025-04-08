Ojulari, Lokpobiri, Komolafe, Others to Brainstorm on Driving Nigeria’s Energy Sustainability at OLEF 2025

Peter Uzoho





The trio of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Bayo Ojulari; Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, will this Thursday lead discussion on driving Nigeria’s energy sustainability at the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) 2025.

Organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, the event, according to the programme details would hold in Abuja, and would also feature other top industry stakeholders including the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed, amongst others.

Providing the details of the programme in a statement issued yesterday, Chairman of SPE Nigeria Council, Amina Danmadami, explained that this year’s event, themed, “Driving Energy Sustainability Through Technology, Policy, and Supply Chain Excellence,” came at a critical time for Nigeria’s energy industry as stakeholders seek pathways to a more sustainable and resilient energy future

She said Ojulari, Ahmed and Komolafe will participate as keynote speakers at the event while Lokpobiri and Ekpo will attend as special guests of Honour.

“As Nigeria navigates the global energy transition, the OLEF 2025 offers a timely opportunity to harness technology, policy innovation, and supply chain excellence as tools to drive sustainable growth in the energy sector. This year’s theme reflects our commitment to not just adapt, but to lead,” Danmadami stated.

As the global energy sector continues to face mounting pressure to adopt more sustainable and environmentally responsible practices, she said OLEF 2025 aims to catalyse impactful discussions and actionable strategies around policy reform, technological innovation, and supply chain optimisation.

“OLEF 2025 is more than just a forum – it is a rallying point for collaboration, strategy, and forward-thinking leadership. We are indeed poised to chart a resilient and inclusive energy future for Nigeria and beyond,” Danmadami stated.

According to the organisers, the key objectives of the forum include evaluating Nigeria’s current energy policy landscape and identifying areas for impactful reforms; promoting policies that incentivise renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon technologies; as well as enhancing energy supply chains through sustainable practices and circular economy principles and encouraging strategic partnerships to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster energy diversification

“By uniting policymakers, industry leaders, regulators, and technocrats, the 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum seeks to drive meaningful progress toward a sustainable energy future, strengthen energy security, and support Nigeria’s economic development goals.

“The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council is a professional body committed to collecting, disseminating, and exchanging technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources.

“OLEF, established in honor of Nigeria’s first commercial oil discovery in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State, serves as a platform for policy dialogue and thought leadership in the energy industry”, the statement added.