First Lady Donates N1bn to Support Govt’s Fight against Cervical Cancer

•Urges Nigerians to seek help on medical challenges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday donated N1 billion in support of the federal government’s fight against cervical cancer.

She also called on Nigerians, especially women to speak up and seek appropriate help whenever they have medical challenges.

Speaking while playing host to a delegation of the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, at the State House, Abuja, Mrs. Tinubu pointed out that since no one chooses an ailment for themselves, there was no need to be ashamed to seek for help.

“I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track especially with the approach you have adopted, test, screen, vaccinate and treatment. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation”.

The First Lady noted the fight against cancer can be won if the patients present early and seek medical intervention.

She said: “The theme for World Health Day this year, Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful future, I believe is so apt for what we are doing here today. I believe you said most of my work is 70 per cent in health.

“A healthy nation is wealthy nation. No matter what wealth you have as a nation, if your population or majority of your population is sick, you are just the poorest as far as I am concerned”.

On behalf of her pet project, The Renewed Hope Initiative the First Lady donated N1 billion to the National Cancer Fund to fight the scourge of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria.

Earlier in his remarks, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Salako, noted with appreciation the effect of the First Lady lending her voice to the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said this translated in the ministry being able to immunise 12 million girls between ages nine and 13 in the first nine months of its introduction.

Salako said the ministry hopes to immunise 6 million girls this year.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination and former Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole, stressed that Mrs. Tinubu demonstrated uncommon political will by supporting and flagging off the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said the eight-by-eight target (immunising eight million girls every year) will be achieved thereby eliminating Cervical Cancer by 2030 if the First Lady lends her voice and also joins in the campaign which will be going through 12 states this year and another 12 states next year.

On his part, the Country Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Walter Mulombo, appealed to the First Lady to lead the campaign noting that every child and woman has a right to live.

The visit of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination to Mrs. Tinubu also coincided with the commemoration of the World Health Day, 2025 with the theme “Heathy Beginnings; Hopeful Future” during which she was presented with World Health Organization (WHO) souvenirs.