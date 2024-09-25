HURIWA: Tinubu’s Disaster Relief Fund Duplicates Ecological Fund, Risks Mismanagement

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s directive to establish a Disaster Relief Fund, arguing that it unnecessarily duplicates the existing Ecological Fund, which is already set up to address environmental issues such as flooding.

HURIWA described the move as both wasteful and prone to mismanagement, urging the federal government to focus on properly managing the Ecological Fund rather than creating new mechanisms for disaster relief.

The announcement of the Disaster Relief Fund came following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, where the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed that the fund would be geared toward addressing disasters exacerbated by climate change, such as the recent devastating floods in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to Edun, the increasing frequency of such disasters justifies the need for specialized funding to meet the emerging challenges posed by environmental disasters.

However, HURIWA, in a statement, by the National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko emphasized that the Ecological Fund – established by law under the Federation Account Act of 1981- is designed specifically to address such ecological problems, including floods.

“Flooding is a direct ecological issue, and we already have the Ecological Fund in place to handle such matters,” HURIWA stated.

The group further pointed out that the Ecological Fund constitutes 1% of the Federation Account and is managed by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

HURIWA criticized the federal government for what it perceives as a hasty and potentially redundant approach. “The establishment of a new Disaster Relief Fund is unnecessary when the Ecological Fund can be adequately utilized to address the same issues,” the group stated.

The organization argued that instead of creating new funds, the government should ensure that existing ones, such as the Ecological Fund, are properly managed and funded effectively.

HURIWA alleged that politicians have historically diverted funds from the Ecological Fund for personal use, including campaign financing, and that the establishment of new funds only increases the risk of mismanagement.

“This Ecological Fund has been the target of looting by politicians. The office of the SGF is in charge of that fund, and it is their primary responsibility to ensure its proper use. Creating a new fund under the guise of disaster relief opens up more avenues for corruption,” the statement added.

The human rights group called on the government to focus on building institutional mechanisms that ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the Ecological Fund.

According to HURIWA, if the funds for ecological problems such as erosion and flooding had been properly utilized in states, many of these long-standing environmental issues could have been resolved. “Governors in affected states must be held accountable for failing to use the Ecological Fund as intended,” HURIWA asserted.

In contrast, HURIWA commended the Borno State Government for its decision to set up a 32-member committee to oversee the disbursement of relief funds to victims of the Maiduguri floods. The committee, comprising members from government and non-governmental organizations, was established by Governor Babagana Zulum to ensure transparency in the aid distribution.

“This is a commendable move by the Borno State Government. Governor Zulum’s decision to include institutional bodies such as the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS in the committee shows a commitment to transparency and accountability,” HURIWA stated.

However, the organization suggested that the committee could benefit from including representatives of local community leaders, traditional rulers, and respected civil society organizations (CSOs) to further enhance credibility and ensure the funds reach the intended beneficiaries.