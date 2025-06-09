HURIWA Raises the Alarm over Alleged Planned Manipulation of 2027 Elections 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has accused President Bola Tinubu of perfecting procedural manipulation of the 2027 general election by putting in place a smart set of systems and manipulative processes to effectively gain absolute control and command of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

HURIWA said one of the procedural manipulations of the system was the deliberate appointment of well-known All Progressives Congress (APC) card-carrying members as National Commissioners.

It also accused Tinubu of compelling second term seeking PDP serving governors to enlist into the APC as decoys for writing the results of the elections in their jurisdictions.

A statement by the National coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated that the development formed the basis why the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, openly boasted that his political party would win over two-thirds of the states of the federation and keep a commanding control and leadership of the National Assembly.

The rights group expressed the hope that the organised civil society organisations would be able to put measures in place to expose the apparent well-contrived and well-funded election manipulation procedures of the ruling APC.

“By illegally staging a regime change in Rivers State and unconstitutionally suspending the governor Siminalayi Fubara so as to force him into a sudden surrender, is a well-coordinated strategy by the APC to rig the result of the 2027 election in Rivers State even before the first ballot is cast.

“These public outbursts of the handpicked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress that more PDP Governors and lawmakers would move into APC soon is not a fluke but a revelation of the inner workings of the National ruling party and their electoral strategy for 2027.

“The APC is plotting to establish a China-styled communist one party state in Nigeria. The blueprint for turning Nigeria into an authoritarianism is already being systematically enforced by the APC,” it stressed.