We Inherited Dead Civil Service, Fubara Declares

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara yesterday, said his administration inherited a near dead civil service with no promotion and human capacity development.

Fubara, disclosed this while addressing the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack and her team on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor noted that following the situation, his government initiated the promotion of civil servants that were stagnated for over 11 years and engaged consultants for the retraining of the workforce in line with contemporary service delivery for effectiveness and efficiency.

“When we came on board, we inherited a near dead civil service, a service that there was no promotion for 11 years, we came in and it wasn’t easy, but we had to give the civil servants hope by ensuring that they were promoted.

“We did not end there, when the Institute of Management visited us earlier, we assured them that we are going to get a consultant to commence retraining of the civil servants which is key.

“I can’t remember the year that any of these civil servants in our State have gone for any training. The last time we did training should be in 2010. That was the last time the civil service was involved in anything training.

“I know what it means because that is my primary constituency. Training is the only thing that can build the service that will give us that level of result for transparency, efficiency and accountability, and assurance that there’s hope.

“It is only when you start building their capacity that they will feel secured and also understand that something is at stake.”

He commended Walson -Jack for her new position and assured her of the willingness of his administration to collaborate with her office to improve the State civil service, adding that as a worthy ambassador of the State she should protect the interest of Rivers State and also help the people to progress.

“I can say it here without fear that you symbolise peace and we are very proud to associate with you. We will by the special grace of God in any way we can to support you because we know what you stand for.”

Fubara assured that with the commendable efforts of the Head of Service of the Federation his government was going to join hands with her to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed, stressing that when the heads fail, it will also affect the bottom.

He reiterated his commitment to restoring the glory of civil service in the State and the policy of diligence that was the condition to recommend individuals to the federal civil service in the past, which the Head of Service of the Federation who started her career in Rivers State civil service is a product of that system.

In her response, Walson-Jack applauded Fubara’s leadership vision and dedication to good governance which she said was critical to the success of the efforts at the federal level.

She expressed confidence that they can jointly advocate for policies that would unlock Rivers State’s full potential and ensure its citizens access to the resources and opportunities needed for sustainable growth and development.

Walson-Jack said she was in the State to represent Tinubu at the ongoing 2024 annual management conference of the Nigeria Institute of Management holding in the State.

“The discussions at that event underscores the importance of collaboration between federal and state governments in ensuring effective governance. This principle resonates strongly with the purpose of my visit here today, which is to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to this collaborative approach.

“My visit, your excellency is not just a ceremonial gesture, it is a genuine opportunity to strengthen our partnership and explore new avenues for collaboration.

“With a shared commitment to innovation and progress, I am confident that we can achieve great things for Rivers State and Nigeria.”

She expressed excitement over Fubara’s deep commitment to public service and promised to explore ways they can work together to strengthen the Rivers State civil service further, especially through prioritising initiatives such as capacity building, promoting transparency, and accountability, and fostering greater citizens’ engagement to build a service that meets and exceeds expectations.

Walson –Jack, particularly commended the governor for Rivers State hosting of the 2024 edition of the Federal Public Service Games which is coming up in November, expressing confidence that the event will further enhance Rivers State standing as a centre for national activities and demonstrate its capacity for excellence.