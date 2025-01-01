Fubara Urges Monarchs, Govt Partnership to Ensure Peace, Security of Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has advised traditional rulers in the state to partner government to promote peace and ensure lives and property are protected in their domains.

Governor Fubara gave the advice yesterday, during the presentation of staff of office and certificates of recognition to four newly recognised traditional rulers at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The recognised monarchs include: HRM Winston Odize Alamina Oputibeya XII, as the Amanyanabo of Koniju in Okrika Local Government Area; HRM Eze Noble Friday Uwoh, as the Eze Igbu-Ehuda (Ahoada) IV in Ahoada-East LGA; HRH Prince Ike Ehie as the Eze Igbu Orilukwoe in Ahoada – East LGA; and HRH Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari as the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri in Degema LGA.

Congratulating the four monarchs for the recognition, Governor Fubara urged them not to see their new positions as tool for personal aggrandizement, rather they should see it as a call for service and responsibility to help government protect lives and property in their respective domains.

He said: “Let me first of all, on behalf of the government, congratulate the four of you. It has not been an easy journey to get to this point. I know a lot of you have been working very hard to ensure the success of this day.

“Your appointment in terms of this recognition is not for personal aggrandizement, but a call for service, a responsibility to help us protect lives and property in your domains.”

The governor stated that though government has the power to withdraw the recognition from any traditional ruler found wanting, but quickly added that it is not his intention to exercise such authority, and warned them not to use the privileged positions to create problems in their domains, but join forces with government to ensure the success of the administration in its avowed commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He said: “I don’t want you to see this elevation as another platform to create problems in your locality. We have the power to still withdraw the recognition, but I don’t intend to do that. So, I want you to be partners with the government to ensure that we continue to succeed”.

He added: “I know that you are all men of integrity. Support the course of governance so that we can all succeed together. It is really a privileged position, and I am very sure that you are going to use it to the best of the interest of your people.”

In his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Charles Amadi, said the newly recognised traditional rulers include two Royal Majesties and two Royal Highnesses, and commended Governor Fubara for adding into the number of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in the State.