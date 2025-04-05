Fubara’s Kinsmen Ask Tinubu to Halt Emergency Rule, Rescind Suspension Order

.Say AGF’s allegations against governor disappointing

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Kinsmen of suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara have urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the state of emergency he declared in Rivers State and suspension of their son.

The suspended governor’s kinsmen said Tinubu should allow diplomatic and justifiable resolution of the lingering crisis in the state.

In a communique after a critical stakeholders meeting at Opobo, Fubara’s hometown, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, the people held that not only is Tinubu’s emergency in Rivers unconstitutional, but counterproductive as it has induced untold hardship and economic strangulation on law abiding citizens of the state.

This was contained in the communique signed by Ben Daminabo, Prof Blessing Jaja, Edward Namiesimagha, Dr. Roseline Apawari Uranta, Sam Stewart, Maclean Minimah, and Emma Taribo, among others.

The suspended governor’s community people stated, “Our people recognise the strategic economic importance of Rivers State as Treasure Base of the nation, being hub of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, nay Africa – mainstay of the Nigerian economy and the major foreign exchange earner of our country, Nigeria.

“We affirm our inalienable commitment to the unity, peaceful coexistence and stability of our state and nation in line with universally acceptable democratic principles and ethos in line with the extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Whereas we unequivocally subscribe to proactive intervention by all and sundry to ensure restoration and sustenance of peace, safety and security of life and property of the citizenry, with the highest sense of patriotism, responsibility and unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, stability and progress of our dear nation, Nigeria, we express deep concerns regarding the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers.”

To the President the people asserted, “While we acknowledge Your Excellency’s commitment to upholding law and order across the federation and your unwavering determination to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Nigerians, we regrettably observed that the decision fell short of its constitutional requirements as provided under the relevant sections of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

“It is evident the issues/matters presented to you were evidently blown out of proportion and did not reflect realities on ground in Rivers State. As at today, Rivers, despite recent political tensions, is not in a state of lawlessness or breakdown of law and order as encapsulated in the constitution to warrant extreme measures.

“Contrary to all the lies bandied by those who don’t wish Rivers well, immediately after the Supreme Court judgement, Governor Fubara publicly declared his acceptance of the judgement and readiness to implement it to the letter.”

They further attested Governor Fubara’s efforts towards the re-presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill (Budget) to the state lawmakers, payment of backlog of salaries and allowances arrears to them and provision of a suitable place for the conduct of legislative businesses as proven by the Sole Administrator, Vice Marshal Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) confirmation that the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex upgrade project by Siminalayi Fubara is over 80 per cent completed.

“Most importantly, no evidence whatsoever that oil pipelines and or other critical national assets in Rivers State have been bombed or in anyway attacked nor tampered with in the state, no single life has been lost nor anyone killed as erroneously claimed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on national television.

“We are not only disappointed at the conduct of a learned silk in the standing of Fagbemi, to make such unfounded and embarrassing allegations without verification. Rivers State remains peaceful, safe and resilient, our communities functional, and our institutions operational.”

The people insisted that “The perceived crisis is largely politically orchestrated and motivated, and does not reflect the general atmosphere of peace enjoyed by all LGAs, including Opobo/Nkoro LGA where His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS our suspended Governor hails from and across the other 22 LGAs of Rivers State.”

The reality on ground, the communique captured that, “The unfounded declared state of emergency had brought untold hardship and economic strangulation on the law-abiding citizens of the state. Normal economic activities are ongoing across the state, with businesses, markets, and institutions running smoothly.

“Security agencies have not had any challenging situation of threat to law and order nor any disruptions in the general peaceful atmosphere in the state. Traditional institutions, local leadership, and community structures have continued to promote peace among various groups. The general populace remains peaceful, law-abiding, and committed to harmonious coexistence.

Calling on the President to reconsider its stand on the state of emergency, Opobo stakeholders stated, “We reaffirm the existing unalloyed confidence in the ability of the Governor of Rivers State, Sir (Dr.) Siminalayi Fubara to pilot affairs of the state as provided under the extant law.

“Rather than a state of emergency, we most respectfully urge Your Excellency to consider more diplomatic and constructive approaches to resolving the prevailing tensions.”

Among other options, they recommended high-level stakeholders’ engagement to de-escalate tensions and strengthen security agencies to handle isolated security challenges more effectively without invoking emergency powers.

“As law-abiding citizens and firm believers in democracy, we reaffirm our unwavering support for Your Excellency’s administration and commitment to national unity, security, peace, and development. We stand ready to work with the federal government and all relevant authorities to ensure Rivers remain stable and prosperous.

“We respectfully urge Your Excellency to re-consider the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers and urgently rescind the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers House of Assembly, in the light of the realities on ground in the state,” the communique stated.